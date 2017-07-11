 UK park stabbing: Libyan asylum-seeker sentenced to life | News | DW | 11.01.2021

News

UK park stabbing: Libyan asylum-seeker sentenced to life

Khairi Saadallah has received a lifetime jail term after fatally stabbing three men in a Reading park last year. The judge deemed the killings a "terrorist act."

A UK police car in Reading

The scene of the stabbing in June 2020

A judge in the UK sentenced a Libyan asylum-seeker to life behind bars Monday for stabbing three men to death during a rampage in a British park last year. 

Judge Nigel Sweeney rejected 26-year-old defendant Khairi Saadallah's argument of mental illness at the time of the killings, which took place in June 2020 at Forbury Gardens in Reading, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of London. 

Sweeney said Saadallah's attack was so "swift, ruthless and brutal" that none of his three victims stood a chance.

More to come...

