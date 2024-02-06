UK-owned ship suffers minor damage in Red Sea attack

The attack occurred 57 nautical miles west of Hodeida, Yemen. Despite the incident, the ship managed evasive maneuvers and continued its journey.

A British-owned cargo ship suffered minor damage in a drone attack off Yemen in the Red Sea, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and security firm Ambrey on Tuesday.

The attack occurred 57 nautical miles west of Hodeida, Yemen, with the Barbados-flagged ship incurring slight damage to the bridge windows from a projectile but no injuries, the UKMTO said.

Despite the incident, the ship managed evasive maneuvers and continued its journey.

