  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas conflict
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
ConflictsYemen

UK-owned ship suffers minor damage in Red Sea attack

February 6, 2024

The attack occurred 57 nautical miles west of Hodeida, Yemen. Despite the incident, the ship managed evasive maneuvers and continued its journey.

https://p.dw.com/p/4c57S
DW News "Breaking"
The Barbados-flagged ship incurred slight damage to the bridge windows from a projectile

A British-owned cargo ship suffered minor damage in a drone attack off Yemen in the Red Sea, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and security firm Ambrey on Tuesday.

The attack occurred 57 nautical miles west of Hodeida, Yemen, with the Barbados-flagged ship incurring slight damage to the bridge windows from a projectile but no injuries, the UKMTO said.

Despite the incident, the ship managed evasive maneuvers and continued its journey.

More details to follow…

ss/jsi (AFP, Reuters)