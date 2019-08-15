 UK opposition parties agree to work together against no-deal Brexit | News | DW | 27.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK opposition parties agree to work together against no-deal Brexit

Britain's opposition groups say they have agreed to cooperate in a bid to prevent a "no deal" Brexit. However, they were tight lipped on how they planned to do this, beyond saying they favored the parliamentary route.

Brexit. (left to right) Anna Soubry, Caroline Lucas, Jo Swinson, Liz Saville Roberts, Ian Blackford and John McDonnell during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs at Church House, Westminster, where they will sign a declaration saying they will continue to meet as an alternative House of Commons if Prime Minister Boris Johnson temporarily shuts down Parliament to get a no-deal Brexit through. (picture-alliance/empics/S. Rousseau)

The leaders of several opposition groups in the UK met on Tuesday, saying they would work together to block a no-deal Brexit by passing legislation in Parliament. They did not say how or when they would make such an attempt. They also refused to rule out the prospect of holding a vote of no confidence in a bid to bring down Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

Until recently, other opposition leaders like Jo Swinson of the Liberal Democrats had been reluctant to cooperate with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, arguing that he did not command enough support in Parliament and insinuating that he was not particularly concerned about halting Brexit. 

As it stands, the UK is set to leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal. Johnson asserts that he would prefer a deal, but also says he intends to leave on October 31 no matter what.

One possible tactic for the opposition might be to try to pass a law forcing Johnson to delay Britain's departure from the bloc to prevent a no-deal scenario — a similar tactic helped bring about March's delay of the original Brexit deadline.

Caroline Lucas, the UK Green Party's only MP, called "the legislative way forward ... the most secure way to extend Article 50, to get rid of that October 31 deadline," and to stop Johnson "careering towards" a no-deal.

The parties agreed that if their attempt to pass a law failed, they would consider forcing a government collapse in a no-confidence vote.

Time is short, however, and there's not consensus on what parliamentary measures — if any — would prove viable for the opposition. The focus of Tuesday's talks was said to be discussing what options remain open to them in Parliament. Corbyn's office later said that he had written to more than 100 Conservative and independent lawmakers who have opposed a no-deal Brexit in the past, sounding them out for possible support.

Showdown with the EU

Johnson described his chances of securing a new deal with the bloc as "marginally" higher following G7 talks over the weekend. However, in the absence of a fresh agreement, Johnson has not ruled out suspending parliament to allow a no-deal Brexit.

Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said suspending parliament — known as "proroguing" — would be "unlawful" and "completely unacceptable."

The opposition politicians also signed what they called the "Church House Declaration" during their talks on Tuesday, pledging to continue sitting in an alternative chamber opposite the House of Commons in protest, should Parliament be disbanded.

John McDonnell (center left) and Ian Blackford, sign a declaration saying they will continue to meet as an alternative House of Commons if Prime Minister Boris Johnson temporarily shuts down Parliament to get a no-deal Brexit through, watched by Caroline Lucas and Luciana Berger (left), Jo Swinson and Liz Saville Roberts (right), during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs at Church House, Westminster. (picture-alliance/empics/S. Rousseau)

Perhaps tellingly, Corbyn left the later Church House photo op to his second-in-command at Labour, John McDonnell (3rd from left, signing the board)

British politicians remain deeply divided over how or even whether to leave the EU and the impasse has led to growing speculation that a general election may be imminent. 

Farage offers 'non-aggression pact'

Johnson was due to speak to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker later on Tuesday, while the government's Brexit adviser David Frost will head to Brussels for talks on a possible deal on Wednesday

Meanwhile Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on Tuesday called on Johnson to explicitly support a no-deal exit, saying that his party would then consider a "non-aggression pact" with Johnson's Conservatives at any future election. Otherwise, Farage threatened, the Brexit Party would contest the next British election "in every seat." 

"Given where we are, no deal is the best deal," Farage said. His recently-formed group topped the European elections in May but has taken a big hit in the polls since Johnson became prime minister, slipping to fourth overall.

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Watch video 02:12

Macron, Johnson hold Brexit talks in Paris

kw/msh (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Brexit: Cometh the hour, cometh Jeremy Corbyn?

For the longest time, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of sitting on the fence on Brexit. Now, he says he has a plan. But can he lead the UK out of its crisis? Rob Mudge looks at his credentials. (15.08.2019)  

Brexit: Did Merkel set a 30-day Irish backstop deadline?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's suggestion that Britain and the EU could find a solution to the Irish backstop in the next 30 days has "emboldened" British PM Boris Johnson. But should he really be feeling encouraged? (22.08.2019)  

Macron dampens Johnson's plan to renegotiate Brexit

The details of the Irish backstop continued to split European leaders as British PM Johnson met French President Macron. Macron called the backstop "indispensable" to a Brexit deal. Johnson said a new deal is possible. (22.08.2019)  

The Irish border — what you need to know

These days, the Northern Ireland peace process and free trade mean you'd hardly notice that there was a border separating two parts of the Emerald Isle. Brexit could make things complicated once again. (23.01.2019)  

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union on June 24, 2016. DW traces the major events that have defined Brexit so far. (11.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Macron, Johnson hold Brexit talks in Paris  

Related content

Großbritannien Labour-Parteichef Corbyn Besuch in Calderdale

Brexit: Cometh the hour, cometh Jeremy Corbyn? 15.08.2019

For the longest time, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of sitting on the fence on Brexit. Now, he says he has a plan. But can he lead the UK out of its crisis? Rob Mudge looks at his credentials.

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn unveils plan to stop no-deal Brexit 15.08.2019

In a bid to thwart a no-deal Brexit, the opposition Labour Party plans to call a no-confidence vote against Boris Johnson's government. With Corbyn as an interim leader, Labour said it would hold a new Brexit referendum.

Großbritannien Grenzkontrolle

Brexit: UK to end EU freedom of movement immediately in no-deal scenario 20.08.2019

The British government said if it were to leave the EU without a deal on October 31, freedom of movement rules would end at the same time, with no transition period. Critics have blasted the move as "reckless."

Advertisement