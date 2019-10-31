UK opposition accuses Boris Johnson of US-style plan to deregulate

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of wanting to "hijack Brexit" and use it as an opportunity to deregulate UK markets.

As the lead up to the UK election got underway, Corbyn said his rival wanted to "unleash Thatcherism on steroids" once the country was no longer bound by EU trading treaties.

Speaking in Harrow, London, Corbyn also said that the UK's free healthcare service was "not for sale."

The UK parliament held its last session on Tuesday UK lawmakers voted to hold an election on December 12 — an unusual time for elections to take place in the UK— in a bid to break the stalemate over Brexit.

What is Thatcherism?

Margaret Thatcher was the UK Prime Minister from 1979 -1990

Margaret Thatcher was the Conservative Party Prime Minister. She carried out a particularly hard and relentless style of deregulation and privatization was known as Thatcherism.

Thatcher once made a famous speech at Fontainbleau in 1984 demanding a reversal of a European Council budget from France and Germany, but she was a key supporter of the European single market.

kmm (Reuters)

