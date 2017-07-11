UK: Omicron variant has 50%-70% less hospitalization rate

Preliminary data published by Britain's public health agency suggests that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are between 50% and 70% less likely to need hospitalization than those with the delta variant.

The UK Health Security Agency cautioned that its analysis was "preliminary and highly uncertain" due to the small number of omicron patients in hospitals and the fact that most were in younger age groups.

UKHSA Chief Executive Jenny Harries said it was "an encouraging early signal that people who contract the Omicron variant may be at a relatively lower risk of hospitalisation than those who contract other variants."

"However, it should be noted both that this is early data and more research is required to confirm these findings," she said.

Scientists have warned that although omicron might be less severe, the fact it spreads so quickly could mean it will overwhelm health systems faster than the delta variant.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.