  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
NATO
War in Ukraine
ArtsUnited Kingdom

UK officials remove parts of Banksy artwork

38 minutes ago

Officials in Britain have removed part of a new work by the graffiti artist Banksy. The installation highlights the problem of domestic violence. But the local authority has cleared away elements of the artwork, saying it was blocking the sidewalk.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NWFX
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Destroyed apartments in Dnipro after a Russian missile strike

Ukraine: Life after the tragedy of Dnipro

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman walks past an electoral campaign board

Nigeria's election: Insecurity, inflation are key concerns

Nigeria's election: Insecurity, inflation are key concerns

PoliticsFebruary 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Air India aircraft on an airport tarmac

Air India's Airbus deal set to revive airline's fortunes

Air India's Airbus deal set to revive airline's fortunes

Business22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An LNG tanker at sea

LNG for Germany: UAE delivers first shipment

LNG for Germany: UAE delivers first shipment

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Polish and Ukrainian soldiers train on a Leopard 2 tank at a military base in western Poland.

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

ConflictsFebruary 14, 202302:12 min
More from Europe

Middle East

An aerial view of Israelis waving national flags during a rally against plans to overhaul the judicial system

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

PoliticsFebruary 13, 202302:23 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Goods on supermarket shelves in Buenos Aires

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Business6 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage