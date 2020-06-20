 UK: Multiple stabbing in Reading declared terror attack | News | DW | 21.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK: Multiple stabbing in Reading declared terror attack

Counterterrorism detectives have taken over an investigation into a stabbing rampage that killed three people as they sat in an English park on Saturday night. A 25-year-old Libyan man was arrested at the scene.

Forensic specialists at work in Reading (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/S. Parsons)

Police in the UK have declared a deadly knife attack on several people in the town near London on Saturday evening as a "terrorist incident."

Three people were killed and three more seriously injured in the stabbing rampage in the English town of Reading, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) west of the British capital.

The attack took place at the site of a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest that was held in the town earlier in the day.

Read more: Britain, slavery and unfinished business

However, one of the protest organizers said on social media that the demonstration had ended and all participants had left before the stabbings occurred.

Britain's most senior counterterrorism police officer, Neil Basu, said a man had run into Forbury Gardens and attacked people with a knife before being detained by unarmed officers.

"This was an atrocity," Basu said, adding that there was nothing to suggest anyone else was involved and that police were not hunting further suspects.

Libyan national named

British media cited Basu as saying the suspect was a 25-year-old Libyan asylum-seeker.

"This was a truly tragic incident and the thoughts of Thames Valley Police are with all those who have been affected," Chief Constable John Campbell of Thames Valley Police said in a press release, before announcing that counterterrorism officers were taking over the probe.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his "thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was "deeply concerned" to hear reports of the incident.

Local council leader Jason Brock wrote on Twitter that there had been "concerning reports," advising people to steer clear of the site.

Later on Sunday, police asked people to continue avoiding the area and asked anyone with video footage of the incident to come forward.

ed/mm (AP, Reuters)

Editor's note: In a bid to limit their exposure, DW has decided to withhold terror suspects' names and obscure their faces.

This is an updated version of a previous article.

Related content

England Black Lives Matter Proteste in London

Black Lives Matter protest leader demands meeting with UK prime minister 20.06.2020

Large crowds have turned out in several British cities to protest against racism and police violence. Activists are demanding the country faces up to its own history of slave trading, colonialism and inequality.

Screenshot Website One.com #PasstheMic

From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter: #PassTheMic campaign shifts focus 15.06.2020

In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter protests, a social media campaign devoted to coronavirus misinformation is taking a new direction as celebrities hand over their Instagram accounts to political activists.

Vom Winde verweht | Vivien Leigh und Hattie McDaniel

Opinion: How Black Lives Matter is changing our view on film and TV 15.06.2020

When streaming platforms decide to remove "Gone with the Wind" or TV shows like "Little Britain," it's not censorship, says DW's Scott Roxborough. But it opens a larger debate on representation in storytelling.

Advertisement