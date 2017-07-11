 UK moves to ban Hamas | News | DW | 19.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK moves to ban Hamas

Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced the government banning the Palestinian militant group Hamas as a "terrorist organization." It brings British policy in line with the US and the EU.

Hamas parades in Gaza City with weapons

The UK's announcement that it was banning Hamas Friday brings it inline with EU and US policy

The British Home Office said Friday the Palestinian terror group Hamas had been banned for being a terrorist organization, something the US and EU had done long ago.

In a statement, Home Secretary Priti Patel said, "Hamas has signfiicant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry as well as terrorist training facilities," adding, "That is why today I have acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety."

more to come...

ar/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Advertisement