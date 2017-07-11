UK moves to ban Hamas

The British Home Office said Friday the Palestinian terror group Hamas had been banned for being a terrorist organization, something the US and EU had done long ago.

In a statement, Home Secretary Priti Patel said, "Hamas has signfiicant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry as well as terrorist training facilities," adding, "That is why today I have acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety."

