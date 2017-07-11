UK moves to ban Hamas

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced the government banning the Palestinian militant group Hamas as a "terrorist organization." It brings British policy in line with the US and the EU.
The British Home Office said Friday the Palestinian terror group Hamas had been banned for being a terrorist organization, something the US and EU had done long ago.
In a statement, Home Secretary Priti Patel said, "Hamas has signfiicant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry as well as terrorist training facilities," adding, "That is why today I have acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety."
more to come...
ar/rt (AFP, Reuters)