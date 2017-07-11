UK military seizes ship in English Channel after 'stowaway' security alert

British armed forces boarded and took control of a ship in the English Channel on Sunday and arrested seven people after a security incident on board, the Defense Ministry said.

"Armed forces have gained control of the ship and seven individuals have been detained," the ministry said. "Police investigations will now continue. Initial reports confirm the crew are safe and well."

Authorities requested military assistance after reports that several stowaways onboard the Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda had turned violent. Initial reports suggested the ship had been hijacked.

A 3-mile (5 kilometer) exclusion zone was set up around the vessel, which is anchored near the Isle of Wight off the south coast of England.

Read more: Japan, Britain ink post-Brexit free trade deal

Watch video 02:47 Share Brexit worries sheep farmers Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3jyic UK sheep farms warn of surplus in case of no-deal Brexit

Stowaways attempted to take control

British media, including Sky News, reported that around seven stowaways had attempted to take over.

Search and rescue helicopters were scrambled to the area.

A source close to the shipping company told the BBC that crew had been aware of stowaways on board for some time, but that they had turned violent as the vessel approached Britain.

Police said the crew had been subject to verbal threats and earlier worked with coast guard and border forces to resolve the incident.

The 228-meter (750 foot) tanker left Lagos, Nigeria on October 6. It had been expected to dock in the southern English port of Southampton on Sunday morning.

Bob Seely, a lawmaker representing the Isle of Wight constituency closest to the vessel, told Sky News he expected the incident to be handled by marine counter-terrorism forces.

Read more: NatWest plans to increase BAME presence at highest levels

Not a hijacking

Lawyers Tatham and Co, who represent the vessel's owners, told the BBC that the incident was "100% not a hijacking."

According to records, the vehicle had traveled in a zig-zag pattern for several hours off the coast of the island.

British forces stormed an Italian cargo ship in December 2018, regaining control after stowaways threatened crew as the vessel sailed close to the coast of southeast England.

rc/mm (AP, dpa)