UK manhunt underway after crossbow triple homicide

Police near London are searching for a 26-year-old male thought to have killed three women Tuesday night. The women were the wife and daughters of a well-known BBC sports commentator.

Police in Hertfordshire are searching for a 26-year-old male suspected of killing three women in the northwestern London suburb of Bushey.

The women, aged 25, 28 and 61, were found seriously injured in their home on Tuesday evening and despite efforts by police and emergency services technicians, all three died at the scene.

The deceased were the wife and daughters of BBC Radio horse racing commentator John Hunt, who discovered the women upon returning from work at Lingfield Park Racecourse south of London.

In a statement, the BBC said it was giving Hunt, "all the support we can," after an "utterly devastating" incident.

Police name suspect

Hertfordshire police named 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, as its main suspect, warning residents not to approach the man should they see him.

He is believed to have used a crossbow and other weapons in committing the crime.

In a public statement, Hertfordshire Police Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson addressed the suspect directly, saying, "Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police."

"Our overarching objective today is to protect public safety and to locate Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women in what we believe is a targeted incident," said Simpson.

Describing police efforts, Simpson said, "The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been an horrific incident."

UK media outlets have reported that the suspect, who is from London, was an ex-boyfriend of one of the daughters, though police have yet to make any statements about possible motives or relations between the suspect and the victims.

Yvette Cooper, the UK's new interior minister, called the incident "truly shocking" adding that she was being kept "fully informed."

js/lo (AP, Reuters)