UK: Man stabs six people in Glasgow before being shot dead by police

A man has been shot dead by police after a multiple stabbing incident in the Scottish city of Glasgow, police said on Friday.

Local media said the knife attack unfolded in and around the Park Inn hotel on West George Street, in the heart of the city.

Police Scotland said an officer, constable David Whyte, was among six people wounded in the violence.

"A man was shot by armed police and has died. Six other men are in hospital for treatment, including a 42-year-old police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition. The officer's family is aware," Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson, of Police Scotland said in a statement.

Johnson confirmed that the other five people were men aged 17, 18, 20, 38 and 53. He also said the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

Hotel houses asylum seekers

DW's UK correspondent Birgit Maass cited sources as saying that the hotel where the incident unfolded houses asylum seekers.

Local media reported a heavy police presence in the area with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Johnson said earlier Friday that police are not looking for a second suspect in relation to the incident and that an injured police officer is receiving treatment in a hospital.

"We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media,'' he added.

Johnson said he wanted to "reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk."

The Scottish Police Federation said it has notified the family of the stabbed officer.

'Deeply saddened'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet that he was "deeply saddened" over the Glasgow incident and thanked all the emergency services at the scene.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were "truly dreadful" and that she was being updated.

