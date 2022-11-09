  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warUS election 2024
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

UK: Man detained after throwing eggs at King Charles III

November 9, 2022

Despite the eggs not appearing to hit the British monarch, the man who allegedly threw the eggs was detained by police.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JFxy
Britain's King Charles III
King Charles III and his queen consort Camilla were entering York through the Micklegate Bar when the eggs were thrownImage: Isabel Infantes/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance

A man was detained on Wednesday after allegedly throwing eggs at King Charles III and queen consort Camilla in York. 

The monarch and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway through which monarchs are traditionally welcomed into the city in northern England, when the eggs were thrown.

Video footage showed how several eggs were thrown and fell to the ground without appearing to hit the royal couple. The man who allegedly threw the eggs grappled with police officers as they detained him. 

Who is King Charles III?

los/sms (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Britain's King Charles III talks with guests whilst hosting a reception in the State Dining Room at Buckingham Palace in London

UK gets extra bank holiday to honor King Charles III

UK gets extra bank holiday to honor King Charles III

The UK's new prime minister Rishi Sunak wants people to "celebrate and pay tribute" to the new king. The holiday will cap a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation.
SocietyNovember 6, 2022
King Charles III, representing Queen Elizabeth II at the state opening of Parliament in May 2022 when he was still a prince

Opinion: King Charles III — just abdicate!

Opinion: King Charles III — just abdicate!

The House of Windsor has seen many reluctant royals, and King Charles III certainly fits that mold. It's a good time to lance the lot and bring a better democracy to the UK, says DW's Zulfikar Abbany.
DW Zulfikar Abbany
Zulfikar Abbany
Commentary
PoliticsSeptember 11, 2022
Queen Elizabeth on UK banknotes

UK coins and banknotes face slow queen-to-king renewal

UK coins and banknotes face slow queen-to-king renewal

During Elizabeth's reign, her profile faced to the right, while Charles's will face to the left. Seemingly a small matter, but changing queen to king on banknotes, coins, stamps and post boxes comes at a cost.
BusinessSeptember 14, 2022