 UK: London police shoot man in ′terrorist-related′ incident | News | DW | 02.02.2020

News

UK: London police shoot man in 'terrorist-related' incident

A man has been shot by police after apparently stabbing several people in southern London. Follow DW for the latest.

Police officers at the scene after a man was shot and killed by armed police on February 2, 2020 in London, England

London's Metropolitan Police Service on Sunday said a man was shot by officers in a southern district.

"At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed," said the police. "The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."

Police later confirmed that the suspected perpetrator was pronounced dead.

"We believe there are two injured victims," police said. "We await updates on their conditions. The scene has been fully contained. We will issue more information when possible."

Video footage of the incident showed bodies on the ground. It was unclear if and how many of the victims were severely injured.

London police have asked people to stay away from the area.

"Please avoid the area while the emergency services deal with the incident in Streatham," police said in a tweet.

Read more: With 'Islamic State' in tatters, al-Qaida renews call for jihad

More to follow...

Police have cordoned off the area

Police have cordoned off the area

ls/ (Reuters, AFP)

Related content

Großbritannien Grenzkontrolle

Brexit: What travelers need to know 30.01.2020

Bye-bye Britain: On January 31, Great Britain leaves the EU. This is unsettling for many travelers. What changes will holidaymakers have to prepare for? Here are some answers to some of the most important questions.

England, London: Feiern am Tag des Brexits

UK leaves European Union with celebrations and sadness 01.02.2020

The United Kingdom formally left the European Union, starting an eleven month transition period. Brexit supporters celebrated in London as the clocks struck eleven p.m., marking the end of Britain's EU membership. Opponents gathered to commiserate.

Belgien Brüssel | DW Interview: Max Hofmann im Gespräch mit Ursula von der Leyen (DW/B. Riegert)

EU's von der Leyen on UK: 'I'll miss their pragmatism' 31.01.2020

As the United Kingdom exits the European Union, the bloc's Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke of "a very emotional day" and the many issues yet to be solved. "It's gonna be tough," she told DW in Brussels.

