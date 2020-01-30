UK: London police shoot man in 'terrorist-related' incident

London's Metropolitan Police Service on Sunday said a man was shot by officers in a southern district.

"At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed," said the police. "The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."

Police later confirmed that the suspected perpetrator was pronounced dead.

"We believe there are two injured victims," police said. "We await updates on their conditions. The scene has been fully contained. We will issue more information when possible."

Video footage of the incident showed bodies on the ground. It was unclear if and how many of the victims were severely injured.

London police have asked people to stay away from the area.

"Please avoid the area while the emergency services deal with the incident in Streatham," police said in a tweet.

Police have cordoned off the area

