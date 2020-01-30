UK: London police shoot man in 'terrorism-related' incident

London's Metropolitan Police Service on Sunday said a man was shot by officers in a southern district.

"At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed," said the police. "The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."

Police later confirmed that the suspected perpetrator was pronounced dead.

"We believe there are two injured victims," police said. "We await updates on their conditions. The scene has been fully contained. We will issue more information when possible."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked "all emergency services responding to the incident," saying police "have now declared [it] as terrorism-related."

"My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected," Johnson said.

Police have cordoned off the area

Eyewitness account

An eyewitness told UK-based Press Association news agency that the man was carrying " a machete and silver canisters on his chest."

The suspect was "being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer — as they were in civilian clothing," the eyewitness said. "The man was then shot."

Authorities have yet to discuss the details of the incident.

'Avoid the area'

Authorities asked people to stay away from the area.

"Please avoid the area while the emergency services deal with the incident in Streatham," police said in a tweet.

More to follow...

ls/ (Reuters, AFP)