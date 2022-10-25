UK: Liz Truss gives final speech, Sunak to take over as PM

Truss said in her final speech that "brighter days" lie ahead for Britain. Rishi Sunak will be appointed to the position after an audience with King Charles III.

Rishi Sunak is set to become become Britain's Prime Ministeron Tuesday, replacing Liz Truss, who announced her resignation last week.

Sunak will be appointed to the position after an audience with King Charles III.

In a final, short speech as prime minister, Truss said that it was a "huge honor" to the lead the UK during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II and the acension of the king.

"We need to take advantage of our Brexit freedoms to do things differently. This means delivering more freedom for our own citizens and restoring power for our democratic institutions," Truss said. She also mentioned the need to lower taxes to support growth. Her scrapped plan for unfunded tax cuts had sent the UK economy into further turmoil amidst soaring inflation.

"Our country continues to battle through a storm. But I believe in Britain. I believe in the British people. And I know that brighter days lie ahead," Truss said.

She wished Sunak "every success."

How did Rishi Sunak rise to power?

Sunak became the leader of the Conservative Party after Penny Mordaunt failed to secure enough nominations from party lawmakers.

In the leadership race that saw Truss come to power, Sunak had been the second in the running for the PM's office.

Sunak is the first person of color and the first Hindu to become British Prime Minister.

He is the UK's third prime minister in three months. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped down from his position in early September, and was then replaced by Liz Truss, who announced her own resignation after only 45 days in office.

Johnson had announced his intention to run for the Conservative leadership, but later withdrew.

