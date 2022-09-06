UK: Liz Truss becomes new UK prime minister

Conservative Party leader Liz Truss is Britain's new leader after Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned. In a first speech, she presented a "bold plan" to introduce tax cuts, bolster the NHS, and face the energy crisis.

Liz Truss officially became the United Kingdom's new prime minister on Tuesday.

She traveled to meet Queen Elizabeth at the monarch's Scottish residence Balmoral before appointing a new cabinet.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already handed over his resignation to the UK monarch.

What Liz Truss said on becoming prime minister

In her first speech as leader outside 10 Downing Street, lasting less than 10 minutes, Truss outlined her top three priorities.

"Firstly, I will get Britain working again. I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform," she said in front of her Downing Street office. "I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment."

She said she hoped to turn the country into an "aspiration nation."

She also said she would "deal hands on with the energy crisis caused by Putin's war," as many Britons worry about how they will heat their homes this winter.

Her third priority, she said, was to deal with the nation's beleaguered healthcare system: "I will make sure that people can get doctors' appointments, and the NHS services they need. We will put our health service on a firm footing."

Truss also expressed admiration for her predecessor and former boss, calling Johnson "hugely consequential."

"Boris Johnson delivered Brexit, the COVID vaccine and stood up to Russian aggression," she said. "History will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister."

Johnson resigned after a series of scandals ultimately led to mass-resignations within his own cabinet, with his allies saying they could no longer work under him. Truss, the outgoing foreign secretary, was one of the few heavy hitters not to break ranks — first breaking her silence when announcing her plans to run for the leadership after Johnson said he would resign.

The handover of power in the UK

Truss had traveled to Balmoral Castle on Tuesday afternoon to ask Queen Elizabeth's permission to form a new government.

Johnson, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, formally resigned during his own audience with the queen a short time earlier.

It was the first time in the queen's 70-year reign that the handover of power took place in Scotland, rather than Buckingham Palace in London.

The ceremony was moved to the queen instead of having her travel as the 96-year-old monarch faces increasing mobility issues.



Liz Truss flew to Balmoral in Scotland for a symbolic ceremony with Queen Elizabeth II, who was deemed unfit to travel back to London at short notice Image: Jane Barlow/ ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance

What is Truss facing as she takes office?

The Truss government will be expected to deal with an energy crisis and soaring inflation, driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit.

UK inflation has risen above 10% for the first time in four decades, and the Bank of England forecasts it will reach 13.3% in October. The bank said that Britain could enter recession by the end of the year.

Household bills are due to jump by 80% in October — triple the cost of a year ago.

During her leadership campaign, Truss had promised help for people struggling to pay their bills, but did not give further details.

Truss said she would continue British support to Ukraine, and promised to increase British defense spending to just over 2-3% of GDP.

Who is in the Liz Truss Cabinet?

Former Secretary of State for Business Kwasi Kwarteng was named Chancellor of the Exchequer, the UK's finance minister.

After the resignation of Home Secretary Priti Patel on Monday, attorney general Suella Braverman has now taken on the interior affairs brief.

Meanwhile, James Cleverly was appointed to take over from Truss as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs.

With these appointments, for the first time in UK history, none of Britain's four "Great Offices of State" are being held by white men.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will keep his job after earning praise in recent months for his handling of the Ukraine crisis. He had been touted as possible successor to Johnson himself, but chose not to run in the Conservative Party leadership race.

Truss appeared to be bucking another tradition by not giving prominent positions to her rivals in the race and in the party, such as former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who Truss beat in the final round of voting. The first appointments on Tuesday night all went to politicians who had backed Truss over Sunak, at the very least by the time the contest had become a two-horse race.

Truss holds first talks with world leaders

US President Joe Biden spoke to Truss by phone and both leaders promised to strengthen their relationship as they stand together against Russia.

"I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression," Biden said in a tweet.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy was the first foreign leader Truss had spoken to as prime minister.

He said he invited her to Ukraine and thanked the UK for "major defense and economic aid."

Truss told Zelenskyy that "Ukraine could depend on the UK's assistance for the long term," a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

Johnson bids farewell

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his final Downing Street speech on Tuesday before heading to Scotland.

Outgoing PM Boris Johnson gave his farewell speech at 10 Downing Street Image: Toby Melville/REUTERS

Johnson said that his successor would do "everything" to get people through the crisis.

He said "it's time for politics to be over," in an apparent reference to the election for leadership of his party. He urged Conservatives to "get behind Liz Truss." He vowed that he would support Truss "every step of the way."

Johnson said that Britain would "come out stronger" from economic downturn.

"This is a tough time for the economy," he said.

"This is a tough time for families up and down the country. We can and we will get through it, we will come out stronger the other side."

rc, sdi, es/wd (AP, Reuters)