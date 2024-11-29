UK lawmakers vote assisted dying bill through to next phase

A bill on legalizing assisted dying for the terminally ill passed the second reading in the House of Commons. This followed a lengthy debate, with politicians free to vote on their conscience not party lines.

A bill looking to legalize assisted dying for some terminally ill people who want to make use of it passed through Britain's lower house of parliament after lawmakers' first chance to debate it on Friday.

The narrow vote, where MPs had been told they could vote on their conscience rather than being urged to follow a party line as usual, passed by 330-275 in the House of Commons.

This followed a sometimes impassioned debate lasting several hours, on an issue that had divided opinion and raised questions about the standards of palliative care.

What stage is the process at in parliament?

Friday's vote was the so-called "second reading," where MPs have their first chance to debate the proposal.

It will now move on toward a third and final reading in the House of Commons, and will also eventually need to clear the House of Lords if approved. The entire process could take several months or potentially longer still and could involve alterations or amendments to the plan.

The bill would apply for England and Wales but not Scotland and Northern Ireland, though a similar bill is in the process of navigating the Scottish parliament.

What is the current law and what are the proposed changes?

Assisted suicide is currently banned in England and Wales, and deliberately helping someone to end their life can carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

The bill proposes legalizing assisted dying in some cases and under strict conditions.

The person must be aged 18 or older, suffer from a terminal medical condition and be expected to die within six months.



They must also be deemed mentally capable of making the decision, and deemed to have done so clearly and without any form of coercion or pressure.

Demonstrators both supporting and opposing the changes gathered in Westminster amid the debate Image: Stefan Rousseau/empics/picture alliance

They must make a pair of separate decisions, witnessed and signed, about ending their life.

The process must also be approved by multiple medical professionals and at least one judge, among other restrictions.

Protesters on both sides gather outside chamber amid charged debate

As the lawmakers debated the changes on Friday, supporters and opponents of the changes rallied outside parliament.

Some carried placards with slogans like "kill the bill, not the ill," and "first, do no harm," while others held banners saying "let us choose" and calling for "dignity in death."

Advocates of the bill argue that it could help reduce suffering the final phases of some people's lives Image: Alberto Pezzali/AP/picture alliance

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who is behind the bill that does not originate from the Labour government directly, told the chamber that the changes would give the terminally ill "choice, autonomy and dignity at the end of their lives."

Opponents in parliament, meanwhile, argued that the changes could risk people feeling coerced into euthanasia, or lead to falling standards in palliative care.

"True dignity consists in being cared for until the end," Conservative MP Danny Kruger said, calling on parliamentarians to reject what he termed a "state suicide bill."

msh/wd (AFP, Reuters)