  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

UK lawmakers vote assisted dying bill through to next phase

November 29, 2024

A bill on legalizing assisted dying for the terminally ill passed the second reading in the House of Commons. This followed a lengthy debate, with politicians free to vote on their conscience not party lines.

https://p.dw.com/p/4naE9
Screen grab of MPs gathered to hear the result of the vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, in the chamber of the House of Commons in Westminster, London. November 29, 2024.
Politicians of all stripes had been told they could vote on their conscience on the ethical issue, with no parties formally setting a desired line for their MPs to followImage: UK Parliament/empics/picture alliance

A bill looking to legalize assisted dying for some terminally ill people who want to make use of it passed through Britain's lower house of parliament after lawmakers' first chance to debate it on Friday. 

The narrow vote, where MPs had been told they could vote on their conscience rather than being urged to follow a party line as usual, passed by 330-275 in the House of Commons. 

This followed a sometimes impassioned debate lasting several hours, on an issue that had divided opinion and raised questions about the standards of palliative care.

Friday's vote was the so-called "second reading," where MPs have their first chance to debate the proposal. 

It will now move on towards a third and final reading in the House of Commons, and will also eventually need to clear the House of Lords if approved. The entire process could take several months or potentially longer still and could involve alterations or amendments to the plan.

UK's assisted dying bill: Emotional debate splits Parliament

More to follow... 

msh/wd (AFP, Reuters) 