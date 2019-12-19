UK lawmakers pass Johnson's Brexit withdrawal deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has got Brexit "wrapped up" for Christmas as British lawmakers voted in support of his withdrawal agreement bill on Friday.

The vote was the second reading in Parliament. This sees the UK legally bound to a January 31 leave date and to negotiate an agreement on future relations with the EU by the end of 2020 in a so-called "transition period."

The bill was supported by a large majority of 358 Members of Parliament (MPs) to 284.

"Today we will deliver on the promise we made to the people and get the Brexit vote wrapped up for Christmas," Johnson said ahead of the vote, which comes just a day after Parliament officially reopened.

Johnson's address to Parliament before the vote focused on bringing unity to the UK over the issue which has divided the nation.

"Now is the moment to come together and write a new and exciting chapter in our national story, to forge a new partnership with our European friends, to stand tall in the world, to begin the healing for which the whole people of this country yearn."

"The sorry story of the last three years will be at an end and we can move forward," he added.

The bill passed after last week's general election saw the Conservative party win an 80-seat majority. The bill was previously backed by the lower house in October but then withdrawn after lawmakers rejected a three-day deadline for getting the bill through Parliament.

The leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, said the Labour Party would not support the bill, saying there was a better and "fairer way" for the country to leave the EU.

What happens now?

Now that the bill has passed, lawmakers will have another three days to discuss it further, beginning on January 7. Lawmakers could possibly make amendments to the bill.

The bill will be passed on to the UK's upper house in January to make a final decision on whether the bill passes into law. By convention, the House of Lords does not usually block policies that were in a government's election policy program.

Charles Michel, the new President of the European Council tweeted that "a level playing field remains a must" straight after the bill passed.

The bill is similar to the one that was agreed by Johnson and the European Commission in October, but with a few amendments, it also strips out a clause on strengthening workers' rights after Brexit.

Johnson said the bill would provide "certainty" and allow businesses and individuals to plan for the future, but opponents think that it could increase uncertainty due to not enough time being available to finalize trade-deal intricacies.

