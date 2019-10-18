 UK lawmakers elect Lindsay Hoyle as new speaker | News | DW | 04.11.2019

News

UK lawmakers elect Lindsay Hoyle as new speaker

Lindsay Hoyle has beaten Labour party colleague Chris Bryant to become new speaker. Former speaker John Bercow stepped down in October.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle speaks after being elected at the House of Commons as the new house speaker

UK lawmakers chose Lindsay Hoyle as the new speaker in parliament on Monday evening, after John Bercow quit amid Brexit controversy.

The contest was between Lindsay Hoyle and Chris Bryant, both of the UK Labour party. Hoyle received 325 of 540 votes cast by lawmakers.

"I will be neutral. I will be transparent" said Hoyle speaking after the vote. He added "this house will change but it will change for the better." 

Before the vote he also wrote in the UK parliament magazine "my vision for our future is clear - we need an accountable speaker that is capable of bringing parliament together on the day they take office." 

Lindsay Hoyle has served as one of three deputy speaker at the House of Commons since 2010. He was first elected as a Labour lawmaker in 1997.

He owns a number of pets including a tortoise and a parrot called Boris, according to UK newspaper the Guardian.

Chris Bryant stands in the rain in London, holding a blue puffer jacket over his right arm wearing a striped blue and green tie

Chris Bryant lost to Lindsay Hoyle in the last round of voting to elect a new speaker on Monday night.

Will a new speaker affect the Brexit outcome for the EU and UK?

It shouldn't. The speaker's role is to keep control of debates between UK lawmakers in Parliament. It is the speaker's job to remain politically impartial at all times. However, they can have considerable sway over events in parliament.

Read more:Opinion:John Bercow redefined the role of UK Parliament speaker

Why did John Bercow step down?

Former speaker John Bercow left his position on October 31 after 10 years in the job.

He made the announcement in September, saying that he planned to quit after October 31 — the original Brexit leave-date.

Read more: UK speaker blocks third vote on Brexit deal

He has been a controversial figure in UK politics as some people viewed him as being on the "remain" side in the Brexit debate and breaking the rule of impartiality.

In the run up to the lawmakers voting, Chris Bryant said he would be "a speaker who is an umpire, not a player," in what appeared to be a reference to Bercow's presumed biased. 

Watch video 02:05

John Bercow steps down as Speaker of the House of Commons

kmm/aw (AP/AFP)

