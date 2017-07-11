UK: Labour suspends Jeremy Corbyn after reaction to anti-Semitism report

Britain's opposition Labour Party on Thursday suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn in light of his reaction to a report that said the party was responsible for discrimination in its handling of allegations of anti-Semitism.

"In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation," the opposition party said in a statement.

"He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party."

jsi/rt (Reuters, AFP)