UK: Labour suspends Jeremy Corbyn after anti-Semitism report

The former leader of Britain's main opposition Labour has also been expelled from the Parliamentary party.
Britain's opposition Labour Party on Thursday suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn in light of his reaction to a report that said the party was responsible for discrimination in its handling of allegations of anti-Semitism.
"In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation," the opposition party said in a statement.
"He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party."
