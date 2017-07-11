 UK: Labour suspends Jeremy Corbyn after anti-Semitism report | News | DW | 29.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK: Labour suspends Jeremy Corbyn after anti-Semitism report

The former leader of Britain's main opposition Labour has also been expelled from the Parliamentary party.

Jeremy Corbyn (Reuters/H. McKay)

Britain's opposition Labour Party on Thursday suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn in light of his reaction to a report that said the party was responsible for discrimination in its handling of allegations of anti-Semitism.

"In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation," the opposition party said in a statement.

"He has also had the whip removed from the Parliamentary Labour Party."

jsi/rt (Reuters, AFP)

Advertisement