UK Labour leaders hint at second referendum

With the UK set to officially exit the EU in late March, the nation's biggest opposition party signaled it might call for a new referendum which could, depending on the outcome, keep the UK in the bloc.

When asked if Labour wanted a new vote, the party's deputy leader Tom Watson told the BBC that they were "moving in that direction."

Read more: What you need to know about Brexit endgame

Watson also said that his party would prefer if Prime Minister Theresa May managed to deliver a deal that would keep the UK's economy close to the EU.

"But if we can't get that, if we can't get a deal, if we can't get our red lines met, then [party policy] is that we go for a people's vote," he said.

Watch video 01:46 Share Aston Martin's no deal Brexit warning Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Dpru Aston Martin boss on Brexit no deal "madness"

Brexit's ticking clock

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn perfunctorily campaigned in favor of remaining in the EU ahead of the 2016 Brexit vote, facing criticism from the Remain camp for his lukewarm opposition to Brexit. Currently, the Labour's position on Brexit is that the party "respects the result of the referendum, and Britain is leaving the EU."

On their website, however, the party says it would "not support any Tory deal that would do lasting damage to jobs rights and living standards."

The Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May has so far failed to get her proposal of a Brexit deal through the British parliament, and many politicians accuse her of trying to "run down the clock" using the fear of Britain crashing out of the EU as leverage for her opponents both in London and Brussels.

Read more: EU's Juncker rebuffs UK's plan to change Brexit deal

No May deal on new ballot

On Sunday, Labour's trade spokesman Barry Gardiner said that second referendum should serve as a "safety net."

"We cannot risk no deal," Gardiner told the Sky News broadcaster, adding that a movement towards a second vote was growing more visible. The Labour politician also said that any new vote would not include Theresa May's deal as it was "not credible."

Watch video 05:49 Share Jon Worth: Brexit extension is now 'highly likely' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3DlaF Jon Worth: Brexit extension is now 'highly likely'

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.