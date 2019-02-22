 UK Labour leaders hint at second referendum | News | DW | 24.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

UK Labour leaders hint at second referendum

The UK's opposition Labour party is moving in the "direction" of a new Brexit vote, deputy party head Tom Watson said as the country prepares to leave the EU. The UK "cannot risk no deal," another Labour official said.

Tom Watson (left) besides Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in 2016 (picture alliance/empics/D. Lipinski)

Tom Watson (left) besides Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in 2016

With the UK set to officially exit the EU in late March, the nation's biggest opposition party signaled it might call for a new referendum which could, depending on the outcome, keep the UK in the bloc.

When asked if Labour wanted a new vote, the party's deputy leader Tom Watson told the BBC that they were "moving in that direction."

Read more: What you need to know about Brexit endgame

Watson also said that his party would prefer if Prime Minister Theresa May managed to deliver a deal that would keep the UK's economy close to the EU.

"But if we can't get that, if we can't get a deal, if we can't get our red lines met, then [party policy] is that we go for a people's vote," he said.

Watch video 01:46

Aston Martin boss on Brexit no deal "madness"

Brexit's ticking clock

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn perfunctorily campaigned in favor of remaining in the EU ahead of the 2016 Brexit vote, facing criticism from the Remain camp for his lukewarm opposition to Brexit. Currently, the Labour's position on Brexit is that the party "respects the result of the referendum, and Britain is leaving the EU."

On their website, however, the party says it would "not support any Tory deal that would do lasting damage to jobs rights and living standards."

The Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May has so far failed to get her proposal of a Brexit deal through the British parliament, and many politicians accuse her of trying to "run down the clock" using the fear of Britain crashing out of the EU as leverage for her opponents both in London and Brussels.

Read more: EU's Juncker rebuffs UK's plan to change Brexit deal

No May deal on new ballot

On Sunday, Labour's trade spokesman Barry Gardiner said that second referendum should serve as a "safety net."

"We cannot risk no deal," Gardiner told the Sky News broadcaster, adding that a movement towards a second vote was growing more visible. The Labour politician also said that any new vote would not include Theresa May's deal as it was "not credible."

Watch video 05:49

Jon Worth: Brexit extension is now 'highly likely'

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

UK's Jeremy Corbyn: Risk of no-deal Brexit 'very serious'

The head of the Labour Party was in Brussels for talks with Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator. Corbyn said his party was "determined" to stop a chaotic no-deal exit. (21.02.2019)  

Labour leader Corbyn comes out fighting

In his first campaign speech, the UK's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said Labour can win the June election. Eschewing calls to make this a plebiscite on Brexit, he drew on old battles that may have already been lost. (20.04.2017)  

British PM May calls for more time to rework Brexit deal

Theresa May has asked Parliament to give her more time to rework a Brexit deal with the European Union. Although so far the bloc is insisting the deal already negotiated can't be changed very much. (12.02.2019)  

EU's Jean-Claude Juncker rebuffs UK's plan to change Brexit deal

The president of the European Commission said the United Kingdom had increased the risk of a no-deal Brexit. He dismissed any fresh talks over the controversial Irish backstop in the draft EU-UK Brexit deal. (30.01.2019)  

Brexit endgame: What you need to know

The Brexit saga reaches its peak on Tuesday when the UK parliament votes on Prime Minister Theresa May's deal with the EU. If she loses she could be out of a job. Rob Mudge looks at the vote and what could happen next. (14.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Aston Martin boss on Brexit no deal "madness"  

Jon Worth: Brexit extension is now 'highly likely'  

Related content

Labour Partei Mitglieder verlassen Partei Großbritannien

Britain's Labour splits over Brexit and anti-Semitism 18.02.2019

A group of lawmakers has broken away from Britain's main opposition party and launched "The Independent Group." The ex-Labour MPs cited dissatisfaction with Jeremy Corbyn's leadership and intolerance within the party.

Symbolbild EU-Brexit-Gipfel

Pro-Brexit MP criticized for 'anti-German' remarks about Airbus chief 25.01.2019

The comments from Mark Francois came after Airbus CEO Tom Enders urged lawmakers to avoid a no-deal Brexit. Taking aim at Enders, Francois referenced D-Day and said he wouldn't submit to "bullying by any German."

Großbritannien - Deutsche und Europäische Flagge vor Big Ben

+++ Brexit crisis: Germany and Europe react — as it happened +++ 17.01.2019

The British Prime Minister is still in office after surviving a no-confidence vote in her government. But Germany and the rest of Europe are deeply worried about the increased likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 