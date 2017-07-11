UK: King Charles III's coronation to take place in May

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday said that King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 next year.

The coronation will take place almost exactly 70 years after his late mother's coronation in 1953.

"The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Charles, 73, will be crowned in a religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey conducted by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Cantebury. Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned alongside her husband.

The confirmation of the date comes following the death of Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in early September at the age of 96.

According to media reports, Charles' coronation is likely to be a pared-down event when compared to the last coronation. British media reported on Tuesday that the guest list would be whittled down to 2,000, compared to 8,000 in 1953.

The late queen's coronation was something of a seminal moment for television in the UK, too. It was the first major public event of comparable stature to be broadcast live and prompted many more households to purchase televisions or visit friends or family to watch.

msh/rs (AFP, AP)