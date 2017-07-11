UK journalist and colleague found dead in Brazil — report

The wife of British journalist Dom Philips, Alessandra Sampaio, said that his body and that of indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have been found, according to a Brazilian media report.

Dom Philips, who worked for news outlets including DW and the Guardian, and his colleague had been missing for more than a week in the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, in the Brazilian state of Amazonas.

The information has not yet been confirmed by the Brazilian authorities, the news outlet G1 reported.

Authorities told Sampaio that the bodies need to be examined.

The two men had been seen for the last time on June 5 when they arrived at the community of Sao Rafael. From there, they departed for Atalaia do Norte, a trip that takes approximately two hours, but did not reach their destination.

Clothing belonging to Pereira had been found on Sunday, along with a health identification card in his name. A backpack with clothes belonging to Phillips, along with the boots of both men.

The two men were on a reporting trip from the region, near Brazil's borders with Peru and Colombia, which is home to the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people.

The remote and lawless region has enticed cocaine-smuggling gangs, as well as illegal loggers, miners, and hunters.

More to come...

Edited by: Wesley Dockery