UK: Jersey explosion kills 1

An explosion occurred on the British Channel island of Jersey early on Saturday morning, killing one person and leaving several others missing.

Police called on people to avoid the area on the island off the coast of northern France where the explosion took place.

What happened?

The explosion occurred at an apartment block in the capital of St. Helier at around 0400 GMT.

Two people were hospitalized and around 12 are missing, Jersey police chief Robin Smith said.

Residents reported the smell of gas before the explosion, Smith told local TV. He refrained from confirming the cause of the explosion, citing the need for an investigation first.

The police wrote on Twitter that a fire caused by the explosion was put out, adding that emergency workers were still "carrying out significant work."

"Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site," the police said, adding that family liaison officers were reaching out to relatives of those missing.

A British Crown Dependency, Jersey is part of the British Isles with its own financial and legal systems. It has a population of just over 100,000 people.

