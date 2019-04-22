 UK intercepts 74 migrants crossing English Channel | News | DW | 02.06.2019

News

UK intercepts 74 migrants crossing English Channel

The coastguard said the migrant boats were located along Britain's southeast coast. A senior British minister said the situation was "alarming" amid concerns that warming weather could fuel more crossings.

A boat patrols the English Channel waters

British authorities intercepted eight vessels carrying some 74 migrants, including minors, across the English Channel on Saturday. French authorities reportedly caught two additional boats.

Coastguard officials said the boats were found along Britain's southeast coast, stretching from the port of Dover to Winchelsea Beach near Hastings, some 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the situation was "alarming." He added that he would work with French authorities to stop human trafficking across the channel. A criminal investigation is now underway.

"Those who choose to make this dangerous journey across one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world are putting their lives in grave danger — and I will continue to do all I can to stop them," Javid said Saturday night.

Read more: England-France: Channel Tunnel marks 25 years

'A major incident'

Authorities worry that warmer weather conditions could fuel a rise in illegal crossings over the Channel.

According to Home Office, some 539 people attempted to cross the strait last year, with smugglers serving as the conduit.

That prompted Javid to declare last December that the rise in migrant crossings was a "major incident" for the UK.

"It is an established principle that those in need of protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach and since January, more than 30 people who arrived illegally in the UK in small boats have been returned to Europe," Javid said.

"We will continue to seek to return anyone who has entered the UK illegally," he added.

Although crossings are on the rise, Britain has fared better than fellow EU nations Spain, Italy and Greece on the Mediterranean Sea, where more than 21,300 migrants have crossed so far this year and at least 519 others have died trying, according to the International Organization for Migration.

jcg/ amp (AP, dpa)

Watch video 04:40

France: Migrants in a race against Brexit

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

Dozens of migrants caught crossing English Channel in boats

A total of 36 people have been intercepted trying to reach Britain from the European mainland in small boats. Officials warn that migrants are risking their lives by crossing the world's busiest shipping lane. (22.04.2019)  

France to tackle English Channel migrant crossings

Hundreds of people have tried to cross the English Channel from France to the United Kingdom in recent weeks. The crossings have caused a headache for the UK government. (04.01.2019)  

UK brings in boats to patrol English Channel amid migration spike

The UK is withdrawing patrol ships from overseas to deal with a surge in crossings of the English Channel. Opposition politicians accuse the government of pumping up the issue for political gain. (31.12.2018)  

England-France: Channel Tunnel marks 25 years

The Channel Tunnel, which connects southern England with northern France, is marking its 25th anniversary. The world's longest undersea tunnel took some 200 years to build, with various changes and pauses along the way. (05.05.2019)  

