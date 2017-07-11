 UK imposes tough coronavirus measures for Liverpool | News | DW | 12.10.2020

News

UK imposes tough coronavirus measures for Liverpool

Prime Minister Johnson has unveiled a new three-tiered system of localized restrictions. The north of England has been recording spikes in coronavirus cases and bars in the city of Liverpool will have to close.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during the debate on the Internal Market Bill (picture-alliance/empics/House of Commons)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday implemented a three-tiered system of restrictions with the closure of pubs in certain parts of England as the country tries to deal with spikes in coronavirus cases.

Infections of the novel virus are on the rise again across the UK, with northern parts of England suffering the most.

The new restrictive measures will mean the closure of bars, among other businesses, in areas deemed "very high" risk, the highest level in the tiered structure.

Until now, Merseyside, in the northwest of England, is the only region regarded at this level of risk so gyms, leisure centers, betting shops, adult gaming centers and casinos will close in this part of the country, Johnson told parliament.

"We must act to save lives," Johnson said, adding he was hoping to avoid another nationwide lockdown by imposing localized restrictions.

Read more: Opinion: Is the UK turning into a rogue state?

'Bleak' outlook without a lockdown

"If we let the virus rip, then the bleak mathematics dictate that we would suffer not only an intolerable death toll from COVID, but we would put such a huge strain on our NHS with an uncontrolled second spike that our doctors and nurses would simply be unable to devote themselves to other treatments."

Health officials said new data showed coronavirus cases were rising across the north of England and in some more southerly areas too, while the virus was beginning to infect the elderly.

Manchester intensive care consultant Jane Eddleston said 30% of critical care beds were occupied by patients suffering from the coronavirus, which was having a negative impact on the level of healthcare received by others.

  • Donald Trump

    Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive

    Donald Trump

    Donald Trump, who once said COVID-19 tests were "beautiful," tested positive for the coronavirus, along with his wife Melania, soon after senior aide Hope Hicks also contracted the virus. Trump previously claimed experts should consider using powerful light and injecting disinfectants to treat the novel virus. It is not known whether he will be using this form of treatment for his own infection.

  • Ex-Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi

    Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive

    Silvio Berlusconi

    The 83-year-old former Italian premier tested positive for the virus and is believed to be asymptomatic, his party announced September 2. Two of Berlusconi's children as well as his 30-year-old girlfriend are also COVID-19 positive. The ex-premier tested positive after vacationing along Sardinia's coastline, where Italy's rich and famous have been known to flaunt mask policies.

  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

    Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive

    Jair Bolsonaro

    Brazil's president, who has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the pandemic, contracted the virus in July. He was criticized for ignoring the safety measures recommended by health experts both before and after his diagnosis, including shaking hands and hugging supporters in crowds. His wife and sons have also tested positive.

  • Justin and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (Reuters/P. Doyle)

    Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive

    Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

    Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the United Kingdom in mid-March. Her husband later announced that he had gone into self-isolation.

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive

    Boris Johnson

    In late March, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came down with a coronavirus infection that landed him in the hospital for several days. Johnson spent a week at a hospital in London and three nights in intensive care where he was given oxygen and observed around the clock. He was released in mid-April and credited hospital staff with saving his life.

  • Michel Barnier stands at a podium wearing a dark blue suit and with his right hand slightly raised

    Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive

    Michel Barnier

    Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, tested positive for the virus in March. The top Brussels official sent out a tweet in English as well as French saying he was doing well and "in good spirits." He added: "I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team."

  • A close up of Lukashenko's face next to a Belarus flag. He has a small mustache and is wearing a blue jacket, light blue shirt and a spotted blue tie.

    Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive

    Alexander Lukashenko

    Belarus's embattled President Lukashenko told military officials on July 28 that he had survived an "asymptomatic" COVID-19 infection "on his feet," days before his contentious re-election. The claim met skepticism given its timing. He initially dismissed fears about the pandemic as a "psychosis" and went as far as suggesting cures such as drinking vodka, taking saunas and playing ice hockey.

  • Bolivien Jeanine Anez wears a dark suit and white shirt with long blonde hair

    Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive

    Jeanine Anez

    Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez announced on July 10 that she had the virus. "I feel well, I feel strong, I am going to keep working remotely from my isolation, and I want to thank all the Bolivians who are working to help us in this health crisis," the leader tweeted at the time.

  • A close-up of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez's face. He is speaking into a microphone.

    Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive

    Juan Orlando Hernandez

    The president of Honduras spent time being treated at a military hospital after falling ill with coronavirus in June. He received specialized care including receiving medicines via an intravenous drip. His wife and two presidential aids also tested positive. Hernandez left hospital in early July after his symptoms improved.

  • Alejandro Giammattei wears a black face mask and stands in front of a large chandelier

    Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive

    Alejandro Giammattei

    The Guatemalan president told local radio on September 18 that he had tested positive for the virus. The 64-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis and uses canes to walk, said his symptoms were mild. The government said Giammattei plans on monitoring his health and continuing official duties from isolation.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


Breakdown of the tiers

DW's UK correspondent Birgit Maass described the dire situation in the country. "We are in a similar situation as we were in lockdown when you look at the number of people in hospitals," Maass said. "Not the same amount of deaths yet but we know doctors, particularly in the north have England, have been warning. One of the doctors described it as a tsunami coming towards them."

Maass also explained the tiered system Boris Johnson announced on Monday.

"A medium-high level of alert is more or less what we are seeing now so pubs, for example, need to close at 10 p.m. and mixing between households is restricted but not forbidden."

"Also a high level alert is not a complete lockdown. For example schools will remain open, but pubs would have to close and household mixing would more or less banned."

Watch video 01:42

UK PM Johnson sends best wishes to Trump, First Lady

jsi/rc (AFP, Reuters)

