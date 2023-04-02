  1. Skip to content
Russia's war in Ukraine
Traffics lanes, full of cars and bus, in queue at the port of Dover
The UK has repeatedly blamed the French for not setting up swifter border checks at the port of DoverImage: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance
TravelUnited Kingdom

UK: Holidaymakers queue hours amid Dover traffic chaos

41 minutes ago

Heavy traffic at the port of the Dover, which connects the UK to mainland Europe, upset Easter travel plans for many over the weekend. The UK has blamed bad weather and processing delays by French authorities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pb0a

Heavy congestion at the start of Easter holiday season at the UK port of Dover left people frustrated on Saturday.

The port of Dover and the Eurotunnel terminus there connect the UK to the French port of Calais and lengthy delays on Saturday, the first day of spring vacation for British schools, upset plans for many families.

Coach passengers were most affected, with some people saying they waited in queue for as many as 16 hours. 

Bus queue at the entrance to port of Dover
Bus passengers faced the longest delays over the weekend at busy British portImage: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance

Heavy delays at the Dover-Calais crossing have become a recurring feature since Brexit, with the UK authorities blaming the French for slow border checks and ensuing traffic snarls.

But because of the COVID pandemic and the restrictions on travel soon after the UK's formal exit from the EU in January 2020, it's also been far less common that it might have been in years with normal levels of cross-Channel travel and tourism. 

The port said in a statement Saturday that "whilst freight and car processed steadily regardless of the additional challenging weather conditions and high seasonal volumes, coach traffic suffered significant delays due to lengthy French border processes and sheer volume."

A long line of trucks on a highway leading up to the port of Dover
Trucks waiting in line at the entrance to the port of DoverImage: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance

The port warned ferry passengers of severe delays and said it was "deeply frustrated" by the situation.

Ferry operator DFDS said that it was offering a "shuttle service" that would put passengers on the next available ship as soon as they check in. Extra boats ran into the night on Saturday to try to deal with the backlog. 

rm/msh (AFP, AP)

