SocietyUnited Kingdom

UK: Hate crimes surge after Hamas attack

Charlotte Chelsom-Pill
October 21, 2023

New police figures show the number of antisemitic incidents in London this month has risen over 1,300%. The number of anti-Islam offences is up 140%. Members of London's Jewish community have told DW that hate crimes and intimidation are soaring.

