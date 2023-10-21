UK: Hate crimes surge after Hamas attack

SocietyUnited KingdomUK: Hate crimes surge after Hamas attackTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyUnited KingdomCharlotte Chelsom-Pill10/21/2023October 21, 2023New police figures show the number of antisemitic incidents in London this month has risen over 1,300%. The number of anti-Islam offences is up 140%. Members of London's Jewish community have told DW that hate crimes and intimidation are soaring. https://p.dw.com/p/4XqVrAdvertisement