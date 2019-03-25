UK government plans third Brexit vote on Friday

The British government said on Thursday that it intended to hold a third parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on Friday.

The UK parliament has struggled to find a way forward after twice rejecting May's deal, but it has also failed reach a majority agreement in favor of an alternative plan.

House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said the government was still awaiting the go-ahead from legislature speaker John Bercow, who blocked a previous attempt to hold a parliamentary vote.

Last week, Bercow said another vote on the deal could only be held if it was different to the

one that members of parliament have already rejected.

The EU has agreed to put Brexit on hold until May 22 if the deal is approved this week.

