UK general election: Voters head to the polls

As they did in 2015 and 2017, voters in the UK are heading to the polls on Thursday for a crucial general election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservatives campaigned with a promise to "get Brexit done," while his rival Jeremy Corbyn and the opposition Labour Party have campaigned for a second referendum on whether to leave the European Union.

What you need to know:

Voting kicks off at 0700 GMT at polling stations across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Exit polls are expected shortly after voting ends at 2200 GMT.

The latest opinion polls put Johnson's Conservatives in the lead with a small, 28-seat majority after Labour gained ground in recent weeks.

Winter weather could impact voter turnout, with forecasters predicting icy temperatures, rain and snow.

Smaller parties could wind up playing a major role if the Conservatives and Labour fall short of a majority and need to form an alliance.

UK election issues Brexit means Brexit? For the Conservatives, the central message is clear — "Get Brexit Done." They have pledged that Britain will leave the EU on January 31. Labour wants to renegotiate a softer Brexit deal, which it would then put to the people in a second referendum with the option of remaining in the bloc. Should the Liberal Democrats win the election outright, that party says it would cancel Brexit altogether.

UK election issues Health care for sale? The National Health Service was established in 1948 as a free-at-the-point-of-service health care system available to all Britons. Labour is pledging to increase spending on the service by 4.3% and Jeremy Corbyn has accused Boris Johnson of putting the service system "up for sale" in any trade deal with the US. The Conservatives strongly deny this and promise to invest more in the service.

UK election issues Balancing the books The Liberal Democrats of Jo Swinson (pictured, left) were the only party deemed by Britain's Institute for Fiscal Studies to have a sensible economic manifesto. The party is promoting modest tax rises and spending increases. The Conservative Party wants to invest in public services, while also cutting taxes. Labour promises to "rewrite the rules of the economy so it works for everyone."

UK election issues A shift of focus Crime and sentencing were always bubbling away at the back as an issue in this election, but the London Bridge attack at the end of November put them back up front. The perpetrator of the attack was released halfway through his sentence under a law introduced by the last Labour government. This was seized upon by Johnson, who has called for sentencing to be tougher.

UK election issues How urgent is urgent? Green Party leader Caroline Lucas is the party's only member of parliament. The party has the most ambitious target on emissions, seeking to achieve zero net carbon by 2030. The Conservatives have the least ambitious target of any major party — to become carbon neutral by 2050. The Lib Dems are aiming for 2045, while Labour is looking at the mid-2030s.

UK election issues North-south split Although a 2014 referendum about whether Scotland should be independent was deemed a once-in-a-generation event, things have changed. The major argument against breaking up the union was that it would leave Scotland outside the European Union. Brexit changed all that. Most voters north of the border wanted to stay in the EU, and now feel they are being pulled out of the bloc against their will. Author: Richard Connor



Final campaign messages

On the eve of the election, Johnson made an appeal to voters in a video message, urging them to "vote one-nation Conservative party, get Brexit done and move our country forward."

In his final election rally, Corbyn took one last jab at Johnson, saying: "Boris Johnson won't just keep everything the same; he will make it worse ... It's time for real change for the many, not the few."

What are the issues at stake?

Brexit has dominated the campaign, with political deadlock over the UK's planned departure from the EU triggering Thursday's election in the first place. Concerns over Britain's beloved National Health Service, combating climate change, and Britain's economy also loomed over campaigning.

