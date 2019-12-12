UK general election: Voters head to the polls — live updates

The third election in less than five years has been described as the most important in decades. The outcome could see Boris Johnson make good on his promise to "get Brexit done." Follow the latest developments here.
All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
07:00 - Good morning! As they did in 2015 and 2017, voters in the UK are heading to the polls for a crucial general election.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservatives campaigned with a promise to "get Brexit done," while his rival Jeremy Corbyn and the opposition Labour Party have campaigned for a second referendum on whether to leave the European Union.
On the eve of the election, Johnson made an appeal to voters in a video message, urging them to "vote one-nation Conservative party, get Brexit done and move our country forward."
In his final election rally, Corbyn took one last jab at Johnson, saying: "Boris Johnson won't just keep everything the same; he will make it worse ... It's time for real change for the many, not the few."
What are the issues at stake?
Brexit has dominated the campaign, with political deadlock over the UK's planned departure from the EU triggering Thursday's election in the first place. Concerns over Britain's beloved National Health Service, combating climate change, and Britain's economy also loomed over campaigning.
