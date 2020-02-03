UK finance minister Sajid Javid quits as PM Boris Johnson reshapes cabinet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson began reshaping his government on Thursday, in hopes of tightening his grip on power. The UK leader is seeking a team that will help him deliver his vision for Brexit.

In a surprise move, Britain's finance minister, Sajid Javid, submitted his resignation just weeks after Brexit and one month before he was set to deliver the government's annual budget.

Johnson’s cabinet shuffle included the removal of Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers and Housing Minister Esther McVey, all high-profile women in the administration.

The UK PM has also sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith, who had been widely praised for helping to end a political deadlock that left Northern Ireland without a regional government and assembly for three years.

This is a developing story, more to follow…

jcg/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)