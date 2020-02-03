UK finance minister Sajid Javid quits as PM Boris Johnson reshapes cabinet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson began reshaping his government on Thursday, in hopes of tightening his grip on power. The UK leader is seeking a team that will help him deliver his vision for Brexit.

In a surprise move, Britain's finance minister, Sajid Javid, submitted his resignation just weeks after Brexit and one month before he was set to deliver the government's annual budget.

Seeking to minimize any disruption from the cabinet reshuffle, Johnson quickly announced the appointment of Javid's deputy Rishi Sunak, as a replacement. Nonetheless, Javid’s surprise departure caused the value of the pound to dip.

Read more: EU, UK begin post-Brexit poker on trade talks

Johnson’s cabinet shuffle included the removal of Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers and Housing Minister Esther McVey, all high-profile women in the administration.

The UK PM has also sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith, who had been widely praised for helping to end a political deadlock that left Northern Ireland without a regional government and assembly for three years.

Among the cabinet members who are keeping their posts were Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland and Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove.

British opposition politicians criticized Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle, saying it was a mess.

"This is a historical record. A government in chaos within weeks of an election," said John McDonnell, finance spokesman for the main opposition Labour Party.

jcg/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Watch video 02:42 Share EU parliament adjusts to Brexit Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Xgrh EU parliament adjusts to Brexit

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.