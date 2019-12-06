UK election: What are the big issues?

To leave or not to leave

It's still the same old question. For Boris Johnson and the Conservatives, the central message of the whole campaign is clear — "Get Brexit Done."

The currently ruling Conservatives are eager to capitalize on impatience among a large part of the electorate 3 1/2 years on from the referendum. They have pledged that Britain will leave the EU on January 31 next year — albeit with a transition period until the end of 2020. Question marks remain over any trade deal. Some within the party would prefer a hard form of Brexit that would prioritize a trade deal with the United States over maintaining close relations with Europe.

Read more: UK election campaign: Who wants what on EU issues?

The Labour Party fears losing voters in parts of the country that voted for Brexit in 2016 — particularly in the north and Midlands — if it adopts an anti-Brexit strategy. Instead, its policy since the referendum has been one of "constructive ambiguity," something reflected in its manifesto — which appears to be neither for, nor against, Britain's exit from the EU.

Instead, Labour wants to renegotiate a softer Brexit deal, which it would then put to the people in a second referendum with the option of remaining in the bloc.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52% of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 23. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2 Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2018: No cherries for Britain May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2018: May survives rebellion In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe January 2019: Agreement voted down The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Extension after second defeat Following the second defeat of May's divorce deal, the European Council met in Brussels on March 21 to decide what to do next. EU leaders gave May two options: delay Brexit until May 22 if MPs vote for the withdrawal deal or delay it until April 12 if they vote against the deal. If the deal were to fail again in Parliament, May could ask for a long extension.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Brexit deal rejected a third time On March 29, the day that the UK was supposed to leave the EU, British lawmakers voted for a third time against May's deal — rejecting it this time with a vote of 344 to 286. Following the latest defeat, May approached the main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to find a compromise, angering hardline Brexiteers in her own Conservative party.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe April 2019: Brexit delayed until Halloween With the April 12 deadline looming after the third defeat of May's deal, EU leaders met again in Brussels to discuss a second delay. The only question was how long should it be? In the end, the UK and EU agreed to a "flexible" extension until October 31 — which can end sooner if the Brexit deal is approved. The UK had to take part in EU elections in May because their exit wasn't secured in time.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe May 2019: Prime Minister Theresa May resigns Weeks of talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and the Labour party to reach a deal proved unsuccessful and further eroded her political capital. She triggered an angry backlash from her party after she tried to put the option of a second referendum on the table. The series of failures led May to announce her resignation, effective June 7, in an emotional address.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2019: Search for a new prime minister After Theresa May announced on June 7 that she would leave office, other members of her Conservative party began clamoring for the top job. Within a month, the leadership battle came down to Jeremy Hunt (left), an EU proponent who fears a no-deal scenario, and Boris Johnson (right), one of the main proponents of Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2019: Prime Minister Boris Johnson At the end of July 2019, Johnson was officially named Theresa May's successor as British prime minister. "We are going to energize the country, we are going to get Brexit done by October 31," he said after he was elected leader of the Conservative Party.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2019: Johnson's election threat Conservative rebels and opposition MPs backed efforts to delay an October 31 Brexit deadline in fear of a no-deal departure. In response, Johnson called for a general election, saying his government cannot rule without a mandate after he stripped 21 rebel MPs of their Conservative status. The Labour Party said it would not back elections until legislation to block a no-deal Brexit was in place.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2019: Prorogation 'unlawful' In late September, Britain's highest court ruled that Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament ahead of the UK's planned exit was unlawful. "This was not a normal prorogation in the run-up to a Queen's Speech," said the Supreme Court. Political rivals immediately called on Johnson to leave his post. Johnson said he would abide by the court ruling, though said he "strongly" disagreed.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe October 2019: A new deal British Prime Minister Boris Johnson managed to secure a deal with European negotiators that would allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly manner. The deal received unanimous backing from the leaders of 27 other member states. But an attempt to get the UK Parliament to sign off on the deal failed. Instead, Parliament pushed for the Brexit deadline to be extended until the end of January 2020.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe October 2019: Off to the polls — again With no chance to govern effectively after losing a parliamentary majority, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed through a vote for early elections. While it didn't make it the first, second or even third time, it finally gained support from the opposition, paving the way for elections on December 12. Analysts say non-traditional parties, like the Liberal Democrats, are likely to perform well.



Should the Liberal Democrats win the election outright, they say this would effectively be a mandate to cancel Brexit altogether. Indeed, such an outcome is very unlikely. The Liberal Democrats have said they are open to working with other parties to secure a second referendum if the Conservatives fail to win an outright majority.

From the cradle to the grave

The founding of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is widely seen as the proudest moment in the history of Britain's Labour Party.

The NHS was established in 1948 as a free-at-the-point-of-service health care system available to all Britons "from the cradle to the grave."

Labour is pledging to increase spending on the service by 4.3%, as well as promising free annual dental check-ups and more funding for mental health care.

As well as being its crowning glory, the NHS is also the weapon of choice for any Labour Party in taking on the Conservatives, who have long struggled to gain public trust in their stewardship of the much-loved institution.

Read more: Brexit: UK government publishes worst-case scenario for no-deal

Corbyn has accused Johnson of putting the service system "up for sale" in any trade deal with US President Donald Trump.

The Conservatives have strongly denied this and have sought to position themselves as champions of the NHS. From the beginning of the Conservative election campaign, Boris Johnson promised to invest in new hospitals and staff.

However, a promise of 50,000 new nurses was debunked when it was pointed out that the recruitment pledge included 18,500 existing nurses whom the government hopes to persuade to remain in the workforce.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit Room without a view Snapshot of a small British city: Wigan, west of Manchester. In the Brexit referendum, nearly 64 percent of its residents voted in favor of leaving the EU. Sebastian Wells took his camera there. His work and that of the other graduates of Berlin's Ostkreuz School of Photography comprise an exhibition that affords a view of Great Britain before the looming Brexit.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit A need for identity Great Britain has always claimed a special role for itself in the EU. Be it out of nostalgia for the lost empire or in the form of in a crude hooligan tattoo, the desire for self-expression is strong, as this photo by Uli Kaufmann shows. Many of his photo series deal with British identity.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit Bleak future These photos by Linus Muellerschoen sketch a grim image of the island country's future. "Brexit stands for bringing new things to a halt," says the 30-year-old photographer. "My pictures pursue the thought: What happens when we turn our backs on color and openness?"

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit Unclear perspectives This is the first time that a member state has left the European Union, and it's not clear what this step will or would mean for the land and its people. Bastian Thiery has devoted attention to the situation of young people in Great Britain. "I looked for symbols of something that wants to grow but is not permitted to," says the 29-year-old photographer.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit No other choice The situation of Great Britain's youth is also an issue pursued by Anna Szkoda. Brexit was decided over their heads: no one under 18 at the time of the referendum was allowed to vote. Yet they have to live with the results. "In my work, I give a face to those who were invisible during the vote," says Szkoda.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit What would happen without the EU Great Britain has also benefited from EU subsidies, as photos by Lars Bösch reveal. He took pictures of structures supported or co-financed by Europe, such as the Royal Eye Hospital in Manchester, shown here.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit European funding The National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester probably wouldn't exist without assistance from Europe: 23 million pounds ($30.1 million) flowed into the edifice out of European structural funding.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit Between decay and the leisure industry Miguel Brusch portrayed the British coastal city of Blackpool. Once a cosmopolitan vacation resort, its image is now marked by mass unemployment. "A collection ranging from the carefree life to illusion, to decay" is how the photographer titles his picture series, a description that could apply to British society as a whole.

In 'Distant Islands,' young photographers explore Brexit Brexit and students British institutes of higher learning are also concerned about the effects of Brexit. Exchange and research agreements with EU countries could become more complex. Some students approve of the exit from the EU however. The photographer Annemie Martin reflects the mood at colleges and universities in her work. Author: Christina Küfner (rf)



The Liberal Democrats have promised to fund an increase in health spending with a slight rise in income tax to tackle workforce shortages, and to invest in mental health.

It's the economy, stupid

The Conservative Party has long claimed to be the most competent on the economy.

This time around, the party wants to invest in public services, while also cutting taxes.

It promises that Brexit provides an opportunity to "unleash Britain's potential" by ending uncertainty and allowing investment to flow into the UK economy. The party says Brexit can be an economic success, despite forecasts from the government's own treasury that the UK will be poorer under any form of exit from the EU.

Read more: UK fishing industry, or Brexit's red herrings

Labour promises to "rewrite the rules of the economy so it works for everyone — not just the billionaires" with policies of wealth distribution and renationalization. It says any Labour Brexit will put jobs first and foremost, avoiding potential economic damage.

Both of the main parties' manifestos make no sense economically, according to Britain's Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS). The independent think tank says a hard Brexit under the Conservatives would pose a real risk to the UK economy. Meanwhile, it said, Labour's ambitious spending plans while increasing taxes only for the top 5% of the population didn't add up.

Only the Liberal Democrats plans — for modest tax rises and public spending increases — were singled out for praise by the IFS. The institute also predicted a growth dividend of 2% if the party's policy of canceling Brexit was enacted.

Crime and sentencing back in focus

Police numbers have been a key issue in the campaign, with the Conservatives saying they would put 20,000 more police onto the street.

Critics were quick to point out that there has been a cut of roughly the same number of police — between 19,000 and 22,000 — since the Tories came to power in 2010.

Labour blames an increase in violent crime on the number of police taken off the street and cuts to other services. It promises to invest in "policing to prevent crime and make our communities safer" and also to address "the causes of crime."

The stabbings at London Bridge brought up questions around the sentencing of people convicted of terror offenses

The Conservatives — normally seen as the party of law and order — have also pledged "tougher sentencing for the worst offenders."

Crime and sentencing was always bubbling away at the back of this election campaign, but the London Bridge attack at the end of November put it back in the spotlight. The perpetrator of the attack was released halfway through his sentence under a law introduced by the last Labour government. This was seized upon by Johnson, who called for an end to automatic early releases as well as the complete end of release on license for people convicted of terror offenses.

Greener on the other side

Everyone likes trees, so a promise to plant more of them is unlikely to harm any party's electoral chances. The election has seen parties of most political hues promising to plant ever-increasing numbers.

The Conservatives promise 30 million a year, the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party (SNP) 60 million, the Greens 70 million and Labour 100 million.

On emissions, the Conservatives also have the least ambitious target — to become carbon neutral by 2050. The Liberal Democrats are aiming for 2045, while Labour is looking at zero net emissions by the mid-2030s.

Read more: COP25: Protesters call for action at Madrid climate rally

Labour is hoping to attract young people, for whom the environment is a touchstone issue, to vote for it. The party is promising a "green industrial revolution," creating eco-friendly jobs in industry, transport, energy and agriculture as a key plank of its manifesto.

Watch video 04:11 Share The sea threatens coastal towns around Great Britain Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3PUIp The sea threatens coastal towns around Great Britain

The Conservatives say they'll use Brexit as an opportunity to protect and restore the natural environment after Britain leaves the EU. It's unclear why this is not possible within the bloc.

Surprisingly, Labour came out top in a survey of policies by the environmental group Friends of the Earth — ahead even of the Greens.

A similar survey of commitments by Greenpeace put the Greens top with Labour in second place. The Liberal Democrats were third with the Conservatives in sixth place, behind Wales' national party Plaid Cymru and the SNP.

State of the union

The integrity of the United Kingdom is an issue all over again. A potential north-south break up is on the cards with renewed calls for a Scottish independence referendum.

Although a 2014 referendum about whether Scotland should be independent was deemed a once-in-a-generation event, things have changed.

Drawings to reunite Europe Axel Scheffler: The EU owl The creator of the world-famous Gruffalo monster, illustrator Axel Scheffler, conceived this drawing of a European heraldic animal: the EU owl. Born in Hamburg, the artist has lived in London for almost 30 years. Since the Brexit referendum, however, the United Kingdom "no longer feels like a home," he said. Scheffler initiated the book "Drawing Europe Together."

Drawings to reunite Europe Judith Kerr: Up Europe! Judith Kerr sends her famous figures Tiger and tomcat Mog on a journey to Europe, both of them cheerfully waving their EU flag. The author of children's and youth books, who was born in 1923 and comes from a German-Jewish emigrant family, is one of the most prominent illustrators that initiator Axel Scheffler was able to win over for his book project.

Drawings to reunite Europe Polly Dunbar: Lady Europa and Children British illustrator Polly Dunbar drew her Europe as a beautiful woman with long flowing hair and a full nursery of happy children. A little boy with a British flag on his shirt is on his own, standing to the side, and the other children can't understand why he no longer wants to play with them.

Drawings to reunite Europe Bruce Ingman: Wait! The European bus is about to leave, but it's still at a stop. The British musician who is lagging behind can still get on. "I really hope that it's not too late yet and that people will come to their senses," commented Bruce Ingman from Liverpool. "I love being a part of Europe and so do my children."

Drawings to reunite Europe Emily Gravett: Not over yet The British mouse is sitting alone under a glass bell with an overflowing European cheese plate out of reach. This is the way Englishwoman Emily Gravett chose to draw the situation of Great Britain before leaving the EU. "What makes me sad," the illustrator noted, "is that Brexit not only divides nations, but also neighbors and families."

Drawings to reunite Europe The Tjong-Khing: A balancing act Europe's nations slip into the role of gymnasts and perform a circus-like balancing act on the European bull. The Dutch artist, who comes from a migrant family, said that "everyone working together is merely a dream." Nevertheless, The Tjong-Khing is optimistic that it's the only way. Author: Stefan Dege (als)



The major argument against breaking up the more than three-centuries-old union was that it would leave Scotland outside the European Union. Brexit changed all that. Most voters north of the border wanted to stay in the EU, and now feel they are being pulled out of the bloc against their will.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has said she is keen for another independence referendum to be held, and it could be the price of any coalition or confidence-and-supply arrangement with Labour.

Read more: What Brexit uncertainty means for Scottish publishers

While the issue is a particularly hot topic in Scotland — where it could help the Conservatives — it's also likely to influence some voters in the rest of the UK. Boris Johnson has been keen to link Labour and the SNP, and a possible "return to division and uncertainty."

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn is pointing at the potential of an east-west split, with the likelihood of future customs declarations and border checks between Britain and Northern Ireland under Johnson's Brexit deal.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.