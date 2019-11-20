 UK election: Labour′s Corbyn unveils ′radical′ manifesto | News | DW | 21.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

UK election: Labour's Corbyn unveils 'radical' manifesto

Sweeping nationalization, higher taxes on corporations and pay rises for public workers: Britain’s main opposition Labour has floated a radical pre-election manifesto. But they trail Boris Johnson's Tories in the polls.

Jeremy Corbyn holds his party's general election manifesto

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn unveiled the "most radical and ambitious plan to transform Britain," on Thursday.

If elected on December 12, Corbyn said he would "take on vested interests." 

"The big polluters, financial speculators and corporate tax-dogers have had a free ride for too long," said Corbyn, insisting Labour's agenda was "fully costed" and deliverable.

It was "time for real change," said Corbyn, claiming nine years of austerity under the Conservatives stemmed from a system working "just fine for them — it's rigged in their favour."

Read more: Johnson and Corbyn face off in TV debate

Free broadband for all

Infrastructure nationalizations sought by Labour would include the fixed line network of telecoms provider BT to provide free broadband and state takeovers of rail, water and mail delivery services.

Taxes for the top 5% of earners would rise, with workers placed on company boards and funds boosted for health, education and transport.

"We will give Britain a pay rise starting with a real living wage of at least 10 pounds (€11,68; $12,95) an hour," he said, also pledging 150,000 new "social" homes and "green jobs" based on renewables to combat climate change.

On Brexit, Corbyn reiterated his plan for another plebicite, but added that a Labour government would "get Brexit sorted within six months," without "ripping up Britain's main trading relationship" with Europe.

Read moreUK election campaign: Who wants what on EU issues?

Watch video 01:49

Brexit's toy story

High earners to pay for extra spending

Labour's public spending would rise by 83 billion pounds by 2023/24, covered by higher taxes on top earners and businesses.

Corbyn's pledges coincided with a Ipsos MORI survey down for the Evening Post, showing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party with a 16% lead.

Up 3% from last week, the conservatives were on 44%, with Labour up four points at 28% as support was sucked away from the Liberal Democrats and the Brexit Party.

TV-Duell im Wahlkampf in Großbritannien | Johnson gegen Corbyn (picture-alliance/AP/Itv)

Televised duell, November 19: Johnson counters Corbyn

Already, Johnson's conservatives had accused Labour of reckless spending and proferring outmoded socialist ideas — althought the Tories too have signaled more spending on infrastructure, health care and public services.

Analysts say the election outcome is unpredictable because Brexit — favored by 52% of voters in 2016 but since widely debated at Westminster — unpredictable because the issue cuts across traditional party loyalties.

ipj/rt (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Twitter criticizes UK Conservatives for 'fact-check' rebrand

Twitter has criticized UK PM Boris Johnson's Conservative Party for misleading the public by changing the name of one of its accounts to resemble a fact-checking service during a televised election debate. (20.11.2019)  

UK opposition accuses Boris Johnson of US-style plan to deregulate

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of using Brexit to privatize the UK's free health care service. His comments come as the political parties kick off their election campaigns. (05.11.2019)  

UK election: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn face off in TV debate

In their first head-to-head TV debate, Prime Minister Johnson and Labour leader Corbyn sought to win over voters ahead of the December 12 election. The two faced scrutiny over their plans for Brexit and public spending. (19.11.2019)  

Who's afraid of Corbynomics? 

The unpopular Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is 14% behind in the polls in the run-up to the UK's December 12 election. But, it seems, some of his more radical economic ideas are not as unpopular as the man himself. (15.11.2019)  

UK election campaign: Who wants what on EU issues?

The vote campaign is underway, and it's likely to be bruising and nasty, with Brexit looming large. Where do the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats stand on key issues that will also affect ties with the EU? (06.11.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Brexit's toy story  

Related content

Fact Checking

Twitter criticizes UK Conservatives for 'fact-check' rebrand 20.11.2019

Twitter has criticized UK PM Boris Johnson's Conservative Party for misleading the public by changing the name of one of its accounts to resemble a fact-checking service during a televised election debate.

Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn

UK opposition accuses Boris Johnson of US-style plan to deregulate 05.11.2019

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of using Brexit to privatize the UK's free health care service. His comments come as the political parties kick off their election campaigns.

Großbritannien Wahlkampf

German industry wary as Brexit overshadows lavish UK election vows 11.11.2019

Both Labour and the Conservatives have been promising plenty ahead of the UK general election in December, with the big focus on a massive borrowing binge. German industry thinks the Conservatives are "the lesser evil."

Advertisement