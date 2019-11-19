UK Election: Johnson and Corbyn spar in final TV debate

The two leading candidates to be Prime Minister in Great Britain faced off on Friday in the final televised debate before its citizens head to the polls next week.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, in his opening gambit, said: "Millions of people are struggling. They need an ambitious government on their side. A vote for Labour is a vote for real change."

The Conservative leader responded: "We can spread opportunity, and improve our services. But that will only happen with a Conservative government. If Labour gets in there will be chaos and two referendums," in reference to Brexit, the UK's looming departure from the European Union.

Brexit

The exchange began relatively timidly until PM Johnson accused his opposite number of supporting the break-up of the the United Kingdom as the two politicians argued over the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland.

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal Architects of the accord Then-Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern, former US Senator George Mitchell and ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair celebrate after finalizing the Good Friday Agreement on April 10, 1998. The pact followed lengthy negotiations and largely put an end to decades of sectarian violence, known as "the troubles," in which more than 3,000 people died.

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal Historic peace deal The agreement between Britain, Ireland and the main Northern Ireland political parties, backed by the Irish Republican Army (IRA), led to a Protestant-Catholic power-sharing government in the north. In the years that followed the Good Friday Agreement, the IRA destroyed its stockpile of weapons and the British military dismantled its bases in Northern Ireland.

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal 'Prepared for peace' Two Belfast locals read a copy of the agreement the day after it was announced. A mural in the background reads: "Prepared for peace, ready for war." Two decades on, some divisions have resurfaced.

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal Twenty years later... Northern Ireland's power-sharing government collapsed at the start of 2017 over disagreements between the nationalist Sinn Fein and the loyalist Democratic Unionist Party. Former US President Bill Clinton, who was due to attend at a commemorative event in Belfast on Tuesday, urged politicians to end the "paralysis." Britain's decision to leave the EU has also complicated the situation.

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal Return to to Northern Ireland Former US Senator George Mitchell, who served as the chairman of the peace negotiations, is also taking part in anniversary events with Clinton, Blair, Ahern and others.

20 years on, Northern Ireland marks peace deal Architects of the Good Friday accord celebrate 20 years of "building peace" The leaders of the Good Friday peace talks — Ahern, Blair, Clinton and Mitchell — commemorated the 20th anniversary of the peace accord in Belfast on Tuesday. "Northern Ireland today is unrecognizable to the Northern Ireland of two decades ago," Mitchell said, but stressed that it will take "courageous political leadership" to meet new challenges, a likely reference to Brexit.



"I find it slightly curious to be lectured about the union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland ... when he actually supported for four decades the campaign by the IRA to destroy it," Johnson said.

Corbyn refuted the allegations while praising the last Labour government for achieving peace via the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Watch video 04:42 Share Britain: Rebel Tories vs Boris Johnson Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3U7o8 Britain: Rebel Tories vs Boris Johnson

The NHS

Next up the pair went head-to-head over the NHS, the country's free national health system.

"Labour will end privatization in the NHS and return it to what it was always intended to be ... a public health service," said Corbyn.

"President Trump has said many times people pay too little for US medicines around the world — that's the kind of agenda the [Tories] want to get involved with," he added.

Johnson dismissed the suggestion that the NHS is on the table in future trade negotiations with the United States as "pure Bermuda triangle stuff."

"Next thing we will be talking about is little green men," he said.

Spending

Both parties have mentioned significant investment in the upcoming parliament.

On public spending the PM said: "What we won't do is borrow hugely to fund day-to-day investment. That is the mistake that Labour would make. They would rack up our debts."

The Labour leader argued the country has "gone too far down the road of free market economics."

Corbyn said: If "every single bit of our manifesto was carried out tomorrow" the UK would "just about reach" the public service levels of France or Germany, never mind reaching the levels of Scandinavia.

The PM responded that Labour "always ends their time in office with an economic crisis."

Security

Following last week's terrorist attack in London, an audience member asked about public safety.

Corbyn was first to respond: "You have to keep the public safe ... you have to give people that security, you don't get security on the cheap," in a thinly veiled criticism of Conservative policies on police spending.

He added: "There is no difference between wanting security and human rights, the two things are inextricably linked."

Johnson referred to the London Bridge attack, and said it was "extraordinary and wrong" that the attacker was given automatic early release after an earlier terrorism conviction.

Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia

The PM was asked about Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, notably candidates who have retweeted Islamophobic comments, as well as support for far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

"All those candidates have either apologized or are subject to investigation," he said.

Accusations of anti-Semitism have plagued the Labour Party in recent years and Corbyn said emphatically: "Anti-Semitism is wrong and totally unacceptable."

"We have suspended or expelled members when we have found them guilty of anti-Semitic behavior," he added.

"I do not ever use racist language in any form to describe anybody in this world," he concluded, in another swipe at his opposite number who has been criticized for remarks about Muslim women.

Summing up

The Labour leader in his closing statement said: "It was a radical Labour government that created the NHS."

"Today we must be ambitious on the same scale — the future really is ours to make together," Corbyn said. "On Thursday we can chose hope and vote for real change."

Johnson summed up by saying: "We can get Brexit done, get out of neutral and get a Parliament that works for you."

"Let's get it done, let's move on and vote Conservative on Thursday."

Watch video 02:34 Share Led by Donkeys billboards Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3UGet Led by Donkeys group takes aim at pro-Brexit politicians

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.