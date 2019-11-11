UK election: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn face off in TV debate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn sparred on Brexit during their first televised debate on Tuesday night.
Despite a shaky start to campaigning, Johnson's Conservatives are currently polling with a comfortable lead over Labour, although both party leaders were looking to convince undecided voters.
Read more: UK election campaign: Who wants what on EU issues?
What they said on Brexit:
- Johnson vowed to pull the UK out of the European Union by the current deadline of January 31 and said he plans to secure a trade deal with the EU by the end of 2020.
- Corbyn said that a Labour-led government would renegotiate a divorce deal with the EU within three months and hold a second referendum on Brexit options, including an option to remain, within six months.
- When pressed by Johnson on whether or not he would support remaining in the EU or advocate for leaving, Corbyn dodged the question, saying he would implement whatever voters decide after a second Brexit referendum.
- Corbyn dubbed Johnson's Brexit timeline "nonsense" while Johnson blamed Labour for "dither and delay, deadlock and division" in carrying out Brexit.
NHS 'Not up for sale'
The future of the UK's state-run National Health Service (NHS) was also raised during the debate, with Corbyn vowing to "end privatization" within the system.
Johnson also said that the health care system will not be up for debate in any future negotiations for a US-UK trade deal.
"It will not be up for sale in any negotiation," the prime minister said.
During US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK this summer, he told reporters that "everything" including the NHS was on the table in trade negotiations.
'How can we trust you?'
The dire state of political discourse and particularly the rhetoric used by Johnson and Corbyn during debates in parliament was the focus of one audience question.
"How can we trust you?" asked an audience member asked. "Under your leadership the debate has become toxic and degraded with an appalling level of lies and abuse."
"Trust is something that has to be earned," responded Corbyn, saying that he would make an effort to listen to more voters.
Johnson agreed that trust in politics has been "corroded" but blamed the breakdown on Labour MPs putting up resistance to the government's Brexit deals in Parliament.
Read more: What do Germans really think of Brits?
High-stakes election
The contentious hour-long debate, which saw both men cut off numerous times for speaking too long, appeared to leave British viewers divided. A snap poll by YouGov taken immediately after the debate saw 51% of respondents saying Johnson had won, while 49% said Corbyn performed better.
Johnson and the Conservatives have been campaigning on a platform to "get Brexit done," and promising to end years of political disagreements and uncertainty over the UK's pending exit from the EU.
Besides campaigning for a second Brexit referendum, the Labour campaign has sought to shift public attention to tackling inequality in the country, ending years spending cuts under Conservative governments and promising to invest heavily in public services.
Following the Corbyn-Johnson showdown, broadcaster ITV also hosted a separate debate for leaders of smaller parties, including the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Liberal Democrats, who were shut out from the earlier debate.
Although Labour is lagging behind the Conservatives in opinion polls, political analysts have suggested that Corbyn could still possibly become prime minister if he forms a coalition with the SNP and Liberal Democrats.
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
June 2016: 'The will of the British people'
After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52% of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 23. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'
Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2017: 'We already miss you'
May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
June 2017: And they're off!
British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland
The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2
Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign
British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
September 2018: No cherries for Britain
May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels
EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
December 2018: May survives rebellion
In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
January 2019: Agreement voted down
The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal
May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2019: Extension after second defeat
Following the second defeat of May's divorce deal, the European Council met in Brussels on March 21 to decide what to do next. EU leaders gave May two options: delay Brexit until May 22 if MPs vote for the withdrawal deal or delay it until April 12 if they vote against the deal. If the deal were to fail again in Parliament, May could ask for a long extension.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2019: Brexit deal rejected a third time
On March 29, the day that the UK was supposed to leave the EU, British lawmakers voted for a third time against May's deal — rejecting it this time with a vote of 344 to 286. Following the latest defeat, May approached the main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to find a compromise, angering hardline Brexiteers in her own Conservative party.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
April 2019: Brexit delayed until Halloween
With the April 12 deadline looming after the third defeat of May's deal, EU leaders met again in Brussels to discuss a second delay. The only question was how long should it be? In the end, the UK and EU agreed to a "flexible" extension until October 31 — which can end sooner if the Brexit deal is approved. The UK had to take part in EU elections in May because their exit wasn't secured in time.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
May 2019: Prime Minister Theresa May resigns
Weeks of talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and the Labour party to reach a deal proved unsuccessful and further eroded her political capital. She triggered an angry backlash from her party after she tried to put the option of a second referendum on the table. The series of failures led May to announce her resignation, effective June 7, in an emotional address.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
June 2019: Search for a new prime minister
After Theresa May announced on June 7 that she would leave office, other members of her Conservative party began clamoring for the top job. Within a month, the leadership battle came down to Jeremy Hunt (left), an EU proponent who fears a no-deal scenario, and Boris Johnson (right), one of the main proponents of Brexit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July 2019: Prime Minister Boris Johnson
At the end of July 2019, Johnson was officially named Theresa May's successor as British prime minister. "We are going to energize the country, we are going to get Brexit done by October 31," he said after he was elected leader of the Conservative Party.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
September 2019: Johnson's election threat
Conservative rebels and opposition MPs backed efforts to delay an October 31 Brexit deadline in fear of a no-deal departure. In response, Johnson called for a general election, saying his government cannot rule without a mandate after he stripped 21 rebel MPs of their Conservative status. The Labour Party said it would not back elections until legislation to block a no-deal Brexit was in place.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
September 2019: Prorogation 'unlawful'
In late September, Britain's highest court ruled that Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament ahead of the UK's planned exit was unlawful. "This was not a normal prorogation in the run-up to a Queen's Speech," said the Supreme Court. Political rivals immediately called on Johnson to leave his post. Johnson said he would abide by the court ruling, though said he "strongly" disagreed.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
October 2019: A new deal
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson managed to secure a deal with European negotiators that would allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly manner. The deal received unanimous backing from the leaders of 27 other member states. But an attempt to get the UK Parliament to sign off on the deal failed. Instead, Parliament pushed for the Brexit deadline to be extended until the end of January 2020.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
October 2019: Off to the polls — again
With no chance to govern effectively after losing a parliamentary majority, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed through a vote for early elections. While it didn't make it the first, second or even third time, it finally gained support from the opposition, paving the way for elections on December 12. Analysts say non-traditional parties, like the Liberal Democrats, are likely to perform well.