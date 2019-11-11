UK election: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn face off in TV debate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn sparred on Brexit during their first televised debate on Tuesday night.

Despite a shaky start to campaigning, Johnson's Conservatives are currently polling with a comfortable lead over Labour, although both party leaders are looking to convince undecided voters.

What they said on Brexit:

Johnson vowed to pull the UK out of the European Union by the current deadline of January 31.

Corbyn said that a Labour-led government would renegotiate a divorce deal with the EU within three months and hold a second referendum on Brexit options, including an option to remain, within six months.

When pressed by Johnson on whether or not he would support remaining in the EU or advocate for leaving, Corbyn dodged the question, saying he would implement whatever voters decide after a second Brexit referendum.

More to follow...

rs/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)

