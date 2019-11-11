UK election: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn face off in TV debate

In their first head-to-head TV debate, Prime Minister Johnson and Labour leader Corbyn sought to win over voters ahead of the December 12 election. The two faced scrutiny over their plans for Brexit and public spending.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn sparred on Brexit during their first televised debate on Tuesday night.
Despite a shaky start to campaigning, Johnson's Conservatives are currently polling with a comfortable lead over Labour, although both party leaders are looking to convince undecided voters.
Read more: UK election campaign: Who wants what on EU issues?
What they said on Brexit:
More to follow...
rs/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The unpopular Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is 14% behind in the polls in the run-up to the UK's December 12 election. But, it seems, some of his more radical economic ideas are not as unpopular as the man himself. (15.11.2019)
The vote campaign is underway, and it's likely to be bruising and nasty, with Brexit looming large. Where do the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats stand on key issues that will also affect ties with the EU? (06.11.2019)