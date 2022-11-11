  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Jeremy Hunt speaks in Parliament
The UK's Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt has warned of a "tough economic road ahead Image: PRU/AFP
BusinessUnited Kingdom

UK economy contracts amid reccesion fears

1 hour ago

Economic output shrank by 0.2% in the third quarter, with economists fearing a protracted recession. It is the first drop in UK GDP since the first coronavirus lockdown in early 2021.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JN3g

Data from the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday showed economic output shrank by 0.2% in the third quarter, with the British economy shrinking by 0.6% in September alone.

Friday's statistics are the first drop in UK GDP since the country closed businesses under a coronavirus lockdown in early 2021.

The UK's economy is now smaller than it was three years ago on a calendar-quarter basis, Reuters news agency reported. The Bank of England has warned a long recession could be ahead for the UK.  

The ONS said September's steeper drop could be attributed to a decline in manufacturing output and a "notable fall in retail,'' with shutdowns of businesses during the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

Finance minister faces 'tough road'  

The figures come as Britain's Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt prepares to present a new budget next Thursday. Hunt commented on the latest figures, warning of a "tough road ahead… to restore confidence and economic stability", as many expect spending cuts and tax increases in the next budget.

"But to achieve long-term, sustainable growth, we need to grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling. There is no other way," he said.

Britons are currently experiencing a severe cost-of-living crisis, with decades-high inflation and a jump in energy prices caused by the Russian war on Ukraine.

"The sharp rise in energy and other consumer prices has contributed to a squeeze on household finances, which is expected to have pushed the UK economy into a recession from the third quarter of this year," Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, told the AFP news agency on Friday.

rmt/wmr (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian servicewoman fires a large weapon, which spurts out flames

Ukraine battles for Kherson, gateway to Crimea

Conflicts18 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Afrika Gas LNG-Tanker im Senegal

Europe scrambles for African gas

Europe scrambles for African gas

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Security guards stand outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

ASEAN summit: Is the bloc as we know it finished?

ASEAN summit: Is the bloc as we know it finished?

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man, woman and two children sit on a bench, out of focus, behind a wire fence with clothing hung on it

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Society1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman casts her vote in round one of the presidential election, Ljubljana, Slovenia, October 23, 2022

Who will succeed Slovenia's 'Instagram President?'

Who will succeed Slovenia's 'Instagram President?'

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian in a wheelchair stands in front of an Israeli vehicle during protests

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A Trump supporter holds a 'Thou Shalt Not Steal the Vote' sign during the 'Stop the Steal' rally

Midterm election: How did 2020 US election deniers perform?

Midterm election: How did 2020 US election deniers perform?

PoliticsNovember 9, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage