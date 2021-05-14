 UK culture venues reopen but artists still suffering | Arts | DW | 14.05.2021

Arts

UK culture venues reopen but artists still suffering

The UK's cultural scene is back following more lockdown easing. But despite the excitement over enjoying art again, are all artists going to benefit?

Tate Modern building in London

The Tate Modern museum is reopening its doors after months of lockdown

A dark cloak of depression has long been hanging over people's heads in the British capital. First there was Brexit, then the COVID-19 pandemic, the first wave of which hit London and the UK particularly hard. Successive lockdowns have especially crippled the creative sector.

Now there are glimpses of hope. Outdoor dining has been allowed for a month now, and indoor activities, including visits to cultural venues like museums, will soon resume.

With well over half the UK population having received its first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and with a quarter having even been given the second, there's widespread confidence that a semblance of normality will slowly return over summer: The Brit Awards this week took place in front of four thousand people. And elsewhere in Europe, similar hopeful signs are also beginning to emerge.

A mixed group of people enjoying drinks on a rooftop bar with London's skyline in the background

Londoners are slowly and cautiously returning to normal while COVID remains a lingering threat

Tate Modern promises safety first

The UK's creative scene is leading this gradual shift, with museums back in business from May 18 alongside other cultural spaces.

The Tate Modern on London's Southbank, for example, is welcoming visitors back with an exhibition of work by French sculptor Auguste Rodin: "The Making of Rodin" takes the visitor on a journey, not only through Rodin's artistic evolution, but also ties in his emotional and personal life.

But how is the Tate Modern ensuring that the exhibition doesn't become a future superspreader event?

"The safety of visitors is our foremost priority," Achim Borchadt-Hume, Director of Exhibitions at the Tate Modern, told DW. "All exhibitions have been planned in accordance with social distancing measures," he promises and are "following all the government guidelines." 

Among these rules is the booking of visits in advance for track and tracing, with QR codes being shown at the entrance to the building.

Government help not enough

Following months of closure during two UK lockdowns and the ensuing loss in revenue, museums now need to also cough up the funds for such precautionary measures.

"COVID has been a huge challenge for the entire culture sector, as for the rest of society," said Borchardt-Hume. "But the financial fallout for us has been dramatic."

Florence Nightingale Museum in London

The Florence Nightingale Museum in London is among those under threat to have to close its doors permanently

The Tate Foundation and its museums don't have to fear for their survival: while they are technically not government institutions as such, they receive close to a third of their funding directly from the British government while remaining largely independent of government control.

Others might not be so lucky: The Art Fund, a UK charitable organization that helps museums with finding funding and promotes the culture sector, said in January that 60% of UK museums were worried about their survival, with some even facing permanent closure, including the Florence Nightingale Museum in London. A UK government "culture recovery fund" of £400 million (€465 million) announced last month is aimed at helping "more that 2,700 arts, culture, heritage organisations and independent cinemas survive and thrive."

But some artists believe the money has not been sufficient for many working in the culture industry. Aletia Upstairs, a performing artist and cabaret singer in London, says that there was some "bare minimum government help made available to some artists but you really had to prove that you were starving."

"I don't think it's fair that the biggest institutions got support when the small artists didn't," the performer told DW. "And this has certainly changed my view of the government of this country. Before COVID, I never really was interested in politics but now I really feel strongly that artists also have to act as activists."

Aletia Upstairs holding a microphone onstage

Aletia Upstairs performs music and physical theater in small venues

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden meanwhile defends what he calls a "record-breaking culture recovery fund that has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organizations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced." Some of the biggest names in the UK cultural scene, including actors like Dame Julie Walters and Stephen Fry, have expressed support for the scheme.

But Aletia Upstairs believes that smaller performers and venues feel left out of the scheme, and that the government policy is driving a wedge between the established big names and smaller players. "The government policy has resulted in huge social divisions, also in the arts," she told DW.

She refers in particular to a government advertisement from last October that suggested a ballet dancer should retrain in cyber security as the pandemic raged on.  

"Basically it said the government thinks that artists' work is not real work," she said. "It was the government's way of telling people in the arts: you have no hope."

A traumatized world?

But large institutions like the Tate Modern have more cause for optimism. London's premier modern art museum "can't wait to have an audience again," says Borchardt-Hume, adding that support for the museum has grown over the course of the pandemic. "The lockdowns made people want to support the museum even more."

Aletia Upstairs meanwhile thinks that being in the same room with other people won't even be the same experience for some time:

"There will be a worldwide case of post-traumatic stress when all this is over," she said. "I mean, now when I return to the stage I have to ask my audience if they don't mind being approached by me, touched by me, if I can sit on their laps and stuff. But that's what I do as a performer. We need our bodies to express art."

Achim Borchardt-Hume agrees on the need to rediscover human physicality post-pandemic, explaining why the Tate Modern is reopening with a Rodin show: "He lived in changing, troubled times in the late 19th century in France," he said of the sculptor who in his works reflected on the "image of being human we have, and what our bodies tell us about us.
"And if we have learned one thing over the past year it's that our bodies are important."

  • A woman walks by a graffiti painting on the wall depicting two nurses; one holding a Chinese flag and the other making a peace sign.

    A year of COVID in international street art

    Wuhan, China

    By early 2020, the epidemic was full blown in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, where experts are still investigating the origins of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Then on March 11, WHO officially described the international COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. This street art in the city depicts two nurses dressed in full protective gear while fighting the virus.

  • A work of graffiti depicts a couple kissing while wearing masks.

    A year of COVID in international street art

    Italy

    One of the first big outbreaks of the virus in Europe occurred in Italy in the northern region of Lombardy, where hospitals were filled to capacity. Naturally, the entire country was affected, with tourism essentially shutting down, including in Rome where these two rule-abiding lovers were painted.

  • A painting of Gollum from Lord of the Rings saying My precious as he watches the squirrel Scrat from Ice Age stealing a roll of toilet paper.

    A year of COVID in international street art

    Germany

    Early in the pandemic in Germany, toilet paper became a hot commodity, as people started worrying about supply shortages. And since it did run out of stock, grocery stores had to put limits on the number of packages that could be purchased. In this Berlin artwork by Eme Freethinker, Gollum from "Lord of the Rings" watches the squirrel Scrat from "Ice Age" as he steals a roll of toilet paper.

  • A portrait of a female healthcare worker wearing a hair net and a mask with a Superman logo on it.

    A year of COVID in international street art

    Mexico

    Healhcare workers have been applauded as they work tirelessly through the unforgiving pandemic. It's no wonder that graffiti artists around the world have idolized them. In this painting by urban artist Applez, in Mexico City, a healthcare worker wears a mask with Superman's logo.

  • A male nurse is depicted on the side of a building wearing angel-like wings.

    A year of COVID in international street art

    Australia

    Another picture paying homage to health care workers is this mural in Melbourne, Australia. It was painted for International Nurses Day, on May 12, 2020, which is celebrated in honor of Florence Nightingale, the English founder of modern nursing born on that date 200 years ago.

  • Famous works including The Girl with the Pearl Earring feature protagonists with masks.

    A year of COVID in international street art

    Scotland

    A pedestrian walks past street art in Glasgow, Scotland depicting the subjects of famous artworks wearing masks. The UK imposed heavy restrictions in December after a new variant of the virus, now referred to as the "British variant," began to circulate rapidly.

  • A Pop Art-style mural depicting a healthcare worker wearing a mask.

    A year of COVID in international street art

    Greece

    This work of art is on the side of a hospital in Thessaloniki, where medical and nursing staff first tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the summer of 2020. Cases are currently on the rise in both cities, which have been in strict lockdown since November.

  • Senegal Dakar Corona-Krise - Grafitti

    A year of COVID in international street art

    Senegal

    In the past year, many of us have likely pondered hygienic practices more than ever. Members of the Senegalese graffiti collective RBS CREW tag a wall of the Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar with a graffiti representing a man sneezing into his flexed elbow, as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 virus.

  • A graffiti of the Buddha wearing a blue facemask with a person walking next to him wearing the same facemask.

    A year of COVID in international street art

    India

    An Indian resident wearing a facemask walks past a graffiti of the Buddha also wearing a similar blue surgical mask. Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who lives in northern India, was given the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine on March 6 and urged others to do the same.

  • A hospital worker wearing a mask and flexing her arm muscles.

    A year of COVID in international street art

    Ireland

    A mural by artist Emma Blake mimics the famous "We can do it!" American wartime poster. In the war against the virus, the battle is being fought in hospitals around the world by healthcare workers like the one depicted in this painting found in Dublin, Ireland.

  • A mural depicting US President Donald Trump as the Grim Reaper on a wall.

    A year of COVID in international street art

    New York City, USA

    When former US President Donald Trump was in office, he initially downplayed the seriousness of the virus and at one point even suggested injecting disinfectant could cure it. A mural mocking the former president was painted by street artist Pure Genius in New York City.

  • An image of Einstein wearing a mask with the word Imagination written next to him.

    A year of COVID in international street art

    Illinois, USA

    A graffiti featuring Albert Einstein wearing a mask by artist Kate Tully is displayed in Prospect Heights, Illinois. Although the pandemic hit the US hard, causing hundreds of thousands of deaths so far, it is currently leading Europe in vaccine distribution.

  • A large mural of a blonde girl wearing a mask and holding a heart-shaped Dutch flag.

    A year of COVID in international street art

    The Netherlands

    A girl wearing a mask holding a heart painted with the colors of the Dutch flag was painted as a sign of hope for those suffering from the coronavirus and its effects. In January and February violent clashes broke out between riot police and Dutch residents angry about new coronavirus restrictions.

  • A coronavirus frowns trapped behind a bar.

    A year of COVID in international street art

    Kenya

    Residents wearing masks walk past a mean-looking coronavirus which is clearly unwelcome in Nairobi, Kenya, where it was painted. Kenya is currently distributing the AstraZeneca vaccine, making it the first East African nation to receive the vaccination.

    Author: Sarah Hucal


