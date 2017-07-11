UK: Crowds gather in anticipation of Queen's lying-in-state

Crowds of thousands gathered on Wednesday in central London ahead of the Queen's lying-in-state, a formal occasion in which the casket is placed on view to allow the public to pay their respect to Britains' longest reigning monarch.

Later in the afternoon, the procession began to transport the casket on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminister Hall, where the Queen will lie in state.

Authorities have told people that they might have to wait several hours to file past the Queen's casket.

People will be allowed to pay their respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, from 16:00 Wednesday.

King Charles III, and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as other members of the royal family were following the casket on foot. Members of the armed forces were also taking part in the processsion.

Frustration mounts over canceled treatments, funerals

At the same time, public frustration was beginning to mount in the UK over things such as funerals, healthcare treatments, and other necessary services being canceled for September 19 "out of respect" for the Queen's state funeral.

"For patients who may have been waiting up to two years for elective surgery or appointments — if they are then canceled on the 19th, this will be incredibly distressing," Ellen Welch, co chair of doctors' lobby DAUK, told Reuters news agency.

Healthcare providers "are left wondering if the decisionmakers in government really understand how their decisions play out on the ground," Welch said

There were also complaints over food banks shutting their doors, leaving the nation's poorest without something to eat during a state funeral that will cost millions in public funds.

rm,es/jcg (Reuters, AP)