UK court sentences smugglers to prison over deaths of Vietnamese migrants in truck

A court in the UK sentenced four men to prison on Friday after they were convicted for their roles in the 2019 deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants.

The men were given prison terms ranging from 13 to 27 years for involvement in a people-smuggling plot that led to their deaths.

In October 2019, the bodies of the migrants — who ranged in age from 15 to 44 — were discovered inside a truck at a port near London. The case sparked widespread outrage.

What did the court rule?

Two men were identified as the ringleaders of the smuggling group: Gheorghe Nica, 43, and haulier boss Ronan Hughes, 41.

Nica was sentenced to 27 years in prison while Hughes was handed 20 years.

Two truck drivers also received prison sentences. A 23-year-old driver identified as Eamonn Harrison was given an 18-year sentence, while 26-year-old driver Maurice Robinson was given 13 years and four months.

The judge also ordered that the men serve two-thirds of their sentences in custody, rather than the more customary 50%.

