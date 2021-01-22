 UK court sentences smugglers to prison over deaths of Vietnamese migrants in truck | News | DW | 22.01.2021

News

UK court sentences smugglers to prison over deaths of Vietnamese migrants in truck

The ringleaders of a human smuggling group have been handed prison terms for their involvement in a plot that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants. Their bodies were found in a truck near London in 2019.

In October 2019, the bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were found in a truck at a port near London

In October 2019, the bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were found in a truck at a port near London

A court in the UK sentenced four men to prison on Friday after they were convicted for their roles in the 2019 deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants.

The men were given prison terms ranging from 13 to 27 years for involvement in a people-smuggling plot that led to their deaths.

In October 2019, the bodies of the migrants — who ranged in age from 15 to 44 — were discovered inside a truck at a port near London. The case sparked widespread outrage.

More to follow...

rs/msh (dpa, AFP)

