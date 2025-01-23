UK court jails Southport girls' murderer to 52 years

A court has sentenced a British man for the murder of three young girls in a knife attack in northern England. The judge earlier ordered the killer out of the court for shouting, and called his crimes "evil."

A court in the northern English city of Liverpool on Thursday sentenced a man to a minimum of 52 years in prison for the murders of three young girls attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Judge Julian Goose described as "evil" the actions of now 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana, who was ultimately sentenced in absentia after having twice been removed from court for interrupting the hearing.

The killings in the nearby town of Southport shocked Britain, causing widespread unrest.

"I am sure that Rudakubana had a settled and determined intention to carry out these offences and that, had he been able to, he would have killed each and every child [at the dance class], all 26 of them, as well as any adults who got in his way," said Judge Goose.

He explained that he was legally not allowed to impose a life sentence without the possibility of parole since Rudakubana was 17 at the time of his crime, but said:

"It is likely that he will never be released and that he will be in custody for all his life," Goose said.

A person in the courtroom shouted "Coward!" as Rudakubana was escorted out.

What the defendant admitted

Rudakubana on Monday pleaded guilty to the murders of three girls; Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, in the seaside town of Southport.

He also pleaded guilty to 10 charges of attempted murder in the attack and to producing the deadly poison ricin.

The defendant further admitted possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

That charge relates to an apparent al-Qaeda training manual which, along with the ricin, was found at the home Rudakubana shared with his parents, who are originally from Rwanda.

What the court heard

At the hearing, Rudakubana repeatedly interrupted prosecutor Deanna Heer, shouting: "I need to speak to a paramedic, I feel ill."

The judge refused to adjourn the sentencing and asked him to be removed on two separate occasions.

Heer outlined what had happened on the day of the murders in July last year. She said the killings were not inspired by any political or religious ideology.

"His only purpose was to kill and he targeted the youngest, most vulnerable in order to spread the greatest level of fear and outrage, which he succeeded in doing," she said.

"Whilst under arrest at the police station after the incident, Axel Rudakubana was heard to say 'It’s a good thing those children are dead ... I’m so glad ... so happy.'"

Far-right protests are UK's worst riots in 13 years

Violence linked to the killings, fueled by online misinformation that a Muslim asylum seeker was responsible, lasted several days.

Rioting in the wake of the killings saw far-right mobs attack police, shops, hotels housing asylum seekers as well as mosques and a library. Hundreds of participants were subsequently arrested and charged.

Despite Rudakubana being 17 years old when he carried out the attack, restrictions on reporting his name were lifted in August amid concerns over the spread of false information.

Rudakubana's courtroom behavior has been described as uncooperative throughout his time in court, repeatedly refusing to speak and declining to stand on Monday.

rc/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)