UK Conservatives start race to replace Theresa May

Conservative members of the UK parliament will on Monday see the confirmed list of their colleagues who want the top party job when nominations close at 5 p.m. (1600 UTC).

A record 11 candidates are challenging after former leader and still Prime Minister Theresa May sent in her letter of resignation on Friday.

Heading the pack to win the vote are:

former Foreign Secretary and London mayor Boris Johnson

current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

former Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom

current Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Boris Johnson Boris Johnson is the bookmakers' favorite to become Britain's next prime minister. "BoJo" is widely tipped following stints as mayor of London and as foreign secretary in Theresa May's government. The 54-year-old has threatened to refuse to pay the UK's agreed debts to the EU unless the withdrawal agreement is changed.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Dominic Raab Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, the son of a Jewish refugee who fled Nazi Germany, said the possibility of sidelining parliament to force through Brexit should not be ruled out. He was widely mocked in 2018 when he said "hadn't quite understood" how reliant UK trade is on the Dover-Calais crossing.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Michael Gove A leading driver behind the Brexit referendum, Gove's leadership campaign took a hit when a new book was published revealing he had taken cocaine on several occasions when working as a journalist 20 years ago.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Jeremy Hunt Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt's chances improved as Gove's declined. The 52-year-old voted to remain in the EU and claimed he had spoken to Chancellor Angela Merkel about Brexit during the D-Day celebrations. He said she told him: "Germany doesn’t have a border with the Republic of Ireland, you do, so you need to come up with a solution."

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Sajid Javid The son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver, Sajid Javid is the current UK Home Secretary (interior minister), a role for which he has received mixed reviews. He had a successful banking career with Chase Manhattan and Deutsche Bank before entering parliament in 2010. During the Brexit referendum, Javid was on the Remain side but — like Theresa May — was guarded in his support for the cause.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Esther McVey Former television presenter Esther McVey declared her intention to stand long before May resigned. The vocal Brexit hardliner resigned as work and pensions secretary in November, protesting at the terms of May’s withdrawal deal. However, in March she voted for the agreement, claiming that it was the only way to ensure Brexit happens. Since then, she has spoken in favor of a no-deal exit.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Rory Stewart Educated at Eton College — the same school attended by Boris Johnson and David Cameron — Rory Stewart is currently International Development Secretary. A former diplomat who trekked thousands of kilometers across the Middle East and South Asia, he also served as a senior official governing parts of post-invasion Iraq. Stewart is strongly opposed to Britain leaving without a deal.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Matt Hancock Health Secretary Matt Hancock entered the race to replace the prime minister the day after her resignation. Although he campaigned for Remain during the referendum, Hancock has said he now believes Britain should leave the EU with a deal. Probably the most tech-savvy of the contenders, Hancock is promoting himself as the candidate best-placed to lead the Tories into the 2020s.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Andrea Leadsom Andrea Leadsom resigned from her Cabinet position in the week of May's announcement she would go. Leadsom came second in a leadership bid in 2016 and was heavily criticized at the time for saying that being a mother would give her an advantage as prime minister. This was seen in a poor light as Theresa May had previously spoken of her anguish at not being able to conceive.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Sam Gyimah Former universities minister Sam Gyimah resigned over Theresa May's withdrawal deal in December 2018, saying it would set the country up for failure. A former investment banker who spent much of his childhood in Ghana, he's the only one of the 13 candidates declared so far to back a referendum on any Brexit deal.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Defense minister Penny Mordaunt The 46-year-old Royal Naval Reservist and defense minister since May



How does the process work?

Due to the high number of applicants, there will be several rounds of voting among the party's 313 lawmakers to narrow the field.

Two remaining candidates will then go forward to a runoff vote among the party membership, which is believed to number about 150,000, but there are no published, audited records to verify the figure.

Whittling down the numbers

Campaigning among the candidates on policies and promises has been mixed with revelations about their behavior, leading to doubts they can garner support.

Michael Gove's challenge is in the balance after a new book revealed he had taken cocaine on several occasions when working as a journalist 20 years ago.

Johnson also admitted in a GQ interview in 2007 to trying cocaine and cannabis at university.

Hunt said he had a "cannabis lassi" in India, Leadsom smoked cannabis at university. Dominic Raab admitted taking cannabis as a student; Rory Stewart smoked opium in Afghanistan; a friend of Matt Hancock's said he "tried cannabis a few times," while Esther McVey told the BBC she had "tried some pot." Savid Javid, Mark Harper and Sam Gyimah have denied ever taking drugs.

May's downfall

Brexit was the cause of May's downfall after she failed to get the Withdrawal Bill through parliament three times.

Appealing to the hardline Brexiteers in the Conservative party membership, the candidates have all claimed they can present a better Brexit than May. Several are threatening to take the UK out of Europe at the end of October, without an agreement. Johnson is saying he would refuse to pay the UK's agreed debts to the EU during its membership.

What happens next

Once Conservative MPs hold their votes this week, the final two candidates will present themselves to the party membership in a series of meetings over the coming weeks. Party members will then send in their votes.

A decision is expected by the end of July, just in time for the new leader to make a statement in the House of Commons before the assembly closes for a summer break in August. It would be back in session at the start of September.

