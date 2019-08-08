UK Conservative Party conference in partial lockdown

Security personnel blocked off a part of the Conservative party conference in Manchester, where members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party hold their annual gathering.

Police were also seen entering the venue as press was moved away from the area.. Paramedics were also in attendance.

The cause of the commotion was not immediately clear as authorities refused to share details.

A reporter for the daily Guardian at the scene reported that “officials don’t seem particularly alarmed” and that proceedings were continuing as normal outside the closed off area.

The conference is taking place at the Manchester Central Convention Complex, with pared-down attendance from key figures in the party owing to continued parliamentary business in London.

More to come...