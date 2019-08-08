 UK Conservative Party conference in partial lockdown | News | DW | 01.10.2019

News

UK Conservative Party conference in partial lockdown

Police were seen entering the Manchester venue hosting the annual Conservative Party conference, according to reporters at the scene. Part of the "International Lounge" has been put in lockdown.

Securtiy staff block access to a corridor at the Conservative Party conference. (Reuters/P. Noble)

Security personnel blocked off a part of the Conservative party conference in Manchester, where members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party hold their annual gathering.

Police were also seen entering the venue as press was moved away from the area.. Paramedics were also in attendance.

The cause of the commotion was not immediately clear as authorities refused to share details.

A reporter for the daily Guardian at the scene reported that “officials don’t seem particularly alarmed” and that proceedings were continuing as normal outside the closed off area.

The conference is taking place at the Manchester Central Convention Complex, with pared-down attendance from key figures in the party owing to continued parliamentary business in London.

More to come...

